Aug 24 (IFR) - AIG has started laying the groundwork for what looks to be a major liability management exercise involving eight hybrid securities it issued in 2007 and 2008 in euros, dollars and sterling to bolster its capital structure.

Led by Citigroup, the US insurer this week issued US$250m of 2.375% 2015 subordinated notes, primarily so it could migrate replacement capital covenants (RCCs) associated with the eight hybrids to the new bond.

AIG originally issued 1.65bn pounds, 1.75bn euros and about US$6.85bn of hybrid bonds, which have coupons ranging from 4.875% to 8.625%, between March 2007 and May 2008. Tender offers for some of the euro and sterling hybrids in previous years have reduced the principal amounts.

Transferring RCCs to new bonds is a tactic that many financial borrowers have used in recent years, in order to get around the problem of having senior bondholders forcing them to pay up handsomely for their consent to give up the covenants.

The RCCs were written at the same time as the hybrids -- one of the hoops banks were willing to jump through to get the best possible equity treatment from the rating agencies.

The covenants essentially gave the holders of certain debt securities -- those more senior to the hybrids in a bank or insurer's capital structure -- the right to refuse any redemption of the hybrids unless they are replaced with capital securities carrying equal or greater equity value.

Since 2008, however, many of the hybrids written before the financial crisis either no longer qualify as capital securities under new regulations, or are in need of covenant updating to comply with S&P's equity treatment criteria rather than Moody's, the latter having radically changed its rules.

Besides the structural issues, many of the hybrids now look like expensive debt, carrying coupons far beyond what an issuer can now get on new tier 1 and tier 2 capital securities.

But before they can refinance the old hybrids, borrowers first need to issue a consent solicitation to the senior bondholders for those RCCs, so they can be amended and rendered toothless.

Neither Citi nor AIG would comment, but the move to transfer the RCCs over to a new bond gives AIG the ability to refinance some or all of the old hybrids.

Based on SEC filings, two of the eight hybrids appear to have been singled out to stay on AIG's books as capital structure with high equity content.

While the eight existing RCCs migrated over to the new 2015, two additional RCCs were written and filed for two of the existing and lowest coupon hybrids that were issued in March 2007: the 750m pound 5.75% Series A-2s, of which about 310m pounds is now outstanding, and one billion euros of 4.875% Series A-3s, of which about 409m euros is outstanding.

Both have final maturities of 2067, scheduled maturities in 2037 and calls in 2017, with step-up coupons if they're not called at that time.

The new RCCs attached to them are redesigned to comply with S&P's criteria for equity treatment, which, unlike Moody's, still attribute enough equity to the hybrid structures for them to be treated as capital securities.

For the moment, insurance companies don't have to comply with Basel III rules like banks in the US, but some of the biggest insurers -- for example, Prudential a week ago -- are ensuring that any new hybrid securities they issue or keep on their balance sheets are structured to get capital treatment if the Fed deems them non-bank systemically important financial institutions (SIFIs) in the future.

AIG has presumably decided to keep the 4.875% and 5.75% Series A-2s and A-3s on its books because those coupons are much lower than what similar securities would carry today. Higher-rated Prudential issued US$1bn of 5.875% 30 non-call 10-year hybrids last week that could qualify as Tier 2 capital if necessary.

The other six hybrids are now free of any obstacles to be called, if that's what AIG wants to do, and considering how high their coupons are, getting rid of them altogether or replacing them with lower coupon securities would make sense. Those six hybrids are:

* US$1bn of 6.25% Series A-1 junior subordinated hybrid notes issued in March 2007 with a 2087 final maturity and callable in 2037, which now has US$687.6m outstanding;

* US$750m of 6.45% Series A-4 notes issued in June 2007, with a final maturity of 2077, a scheduled maturity in 2047 and currently callable;

* US$1.1bn of 7.7% Series A-5 notes issued in December 2007 with a final maturity of 2062, a scheduled maturity in 2047 and callable in December this year;

* US$4bn of 8.175% Series A-6 notes issued on May 20 2008 with a final maturity of 2068 and a scheduled maturity and step-up coupon in 2038;

* EUR 750m of 8.00% Series A-7 notes issued on May 22 2008 with a final maturity of 2068 and callable in 2018 and

* 900m pounds sterling of 8.625% of Series A-8 notes issued on May 22 2008, with a final maturity of 2068 and callable in 2018.

