Aug 30 (IFR) - An extraordinary phenomenon is taking place in the markets at the moment, with two non-correlated asset classes -- stocks and bonds -- undergoing symmetrical rallies.

But both markets can't be right about what lies ahead for the economy, and if history is any guide -- and it is -- the equities market is the one likely to be wrong.

The bond market clearly believes something very bad lies ahead. Bond yields are at historic lows; on the shorter end of the Treasury curve, bills are yielding close to 0%, while the two-year is yielding just 0.27%.

This means that investors are so desperate for a safe haven that they are essentially willing to lend money to the United States for almost nothing in return, and do so for up to three years.

The situation is similar in much of Europe, where German, Swiss and Dutch short-dated notes are all yielding negative returns.

In simple terms, investors would rather lose a bit of money with those funds than risk losing much more in other investments.

At the same time, the equities market is also rallying -- usually a sign of general confidence in the state of the economy.

Since mid-July, the S&P 500 Index is up 6.2%, while the NASDAQ Composite has soared 9.8%.

SHAKY FOUNDATION

But a closer look reveals that confidence in the health of the economy isn't largely what's driving stock prices up at all.

One factor is the presence of high-frequency traders, whose computer algorithms have been able to push prices up even when trading volume is very thin.

According to ZeroHedge's John Lohman, the S&P 500 has risen 15% on aggregate this year on days when trading volume was low. High-volume days have seen the index lose around 5%.

There has also been a kind of "lemmings effect," with institutional investors pouring money into stocks for fear of being left out of the rally.

Those investment managers have plenty to worry about. According to Credit Suisse research, more than two-thirds of hedge funds are below their high-water marks -- that is, the point at which they are able to charge investors performance fees.

In the face of that underperformance, managers have an incentive to jump into the soaring stock market, whether or not the fundamentals support such a move.

And largely they don't.

Despite occasional flurries of activity, short-term equity volatility -- one measure of overall action in the market -- is at its lowest level since July 2007. This suggests that investors are not actively hedging their bets.

If a downturn in equities does happen, then, investors with unhedged positions would be likely to liquidate rapidly -- and those equities investors who could not do as quickly could take a punishing hit.

Furthermore, the overall low level of activity does not indicate that a sustained market recovery is at hand. Stock prices are high but, as we have seen, the trading levels to support those prices just are not there.

THE WRONG KIND OF HELP

Some in the market also seem attached to central bank help, whether in the form of QE from the Fed or sovereign bond-buying by the ECB. They see such intervention as a positive development.

But it's worth remembering that those developments only come about if the underlying indicators are poor, creating a situation in which bad news is seen as good news.

Disappointing economic data seem to raise the chances of quantitative easing, which is perceived to be bullish for risky assets, while better data reduce those chances and are seen as bearish.

In any event, central bank help also runs the risk of unleashing unintended (although perfectly predictable) consequences, such as soaring food and gasoline prices.

In the case of Europe, for example, the ECB's commitment to keep down peripheral borrowing costs -- likely through buying the front end of sovereign debt -- certainly limits a major tail risk from the markets. This is one reason why any kind of intervention is seen as bullish.

But while that may bring smiles now, it could mean tears later on. The inevitable deleveraging of the debt bubble would have severe economic consequences -- including a decline in bank lending, punishing austerity measures that will hamper growth, and a likely flood of distressed asset sales across the capital markets.

"The tail risk of euro fracture and systemic stress has been reduced, not removed, and Europe still faces deepening recession," strategists at Morgan Stanley said.

In the US, meanwhile, equities investors must contend with the looming fiscal cliff, when tax increases and government spending cuts scheduled to arrive in January actually occur.

The Congressional Budget Office's projections suggest that, without any resolution, the fiscal cliff will push the US economy into a recession.

"The worst-case fiscal cliff scenario could cut 5 percentage points from GDP," noted Morgan Stanley's chief US equity strategist, Adam Parker. You "would expect 2013 EPS (earnings per share) to decline sharply.

FOLLOW THE MONEY

What might be the clearest sign of all that the bond market is right, however, is where retail investors are ultimately putting their money.

Retail investors have been virtually absent from the rally in stocks. Instead, they were net redeemers of US equities for a 15th consecutive month in July, withdrawing $12.9bn -- the largest outflow since December 2001, according to data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company.

For large-cap funds, July was the 38th consecutive month of net outflows.

Instead, retail investors have been net purchasers of bond funds for 11 consecutive months, injecting a net $24.5bn into those funds in July alone.

On the taxable bond funds side, high-yield funds were the largest draw, at $5.7bn, while municipal bond funds attracted $5.1bn in new capital last month.