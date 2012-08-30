Aug 30 (IFR) - An extraordinary phenomenon is taking place
in the markets at the moment, with two non-correlated asset
classes -- stocks and bonds -- undergoing symmetrical rallies.
But both markets can't be right about what lies ahead for
the economy, and if history is any guide -- and it is -- the
equities market is the one likely to be wrong.
The bond market clearly believes something very bad lies
ahead. Bond yields are at historic lows; on the shorter end of
the Treasury curve, bills are yielding close to 0%, while the
two-year is yielding just 0.27%.
This means that investors are so desperate for a safe haven
that they are essentially willing to lend money to the United
States for almost nothing in return, and do so for up to three
years.
The situation is similar in much of Europe, where German,
Swiss and Dutch short-dated notes are all yielding negative
returns.
In simple terms, investors would rather lose a bit of money
with those funds than risk losing much more in other
investments.
At the same time, the equities market is also rallying --
usually a sign of general confidence in the state of the
economy.
Since mid-July, the S&P 500 Index is up 6.2%, while the
NASDAQ Composite has soared 9.8%.
SHAKY FOUNDATION
But a closer look reveals that confidence in the health of
the economy isn't largely what's driving stock prices up at all.
One factor is the presence of high-frequency traders, whose
computer algorithms have been able to push prices up even when
trading volume is very thin.
According to ZeroHedge's John Lohman, the S&P 500 has risen
15% on aggregate this year on days when trading volume was low.
High-volume days have seen the index lose around 5%.
There has also been a kind of "lemmings effect," with
institutional investors pouring money into stocks for fear of
being left out of the rally.
Those investment managers have plenty to worry about.
According to Credit Suisse research, more than two-thirds of
hedge funds are below their high-water marks -- that is, the
point at which they are able to charge investors performance
fees.
In the face of that underperformance, managers have an
incentive to jump into the soaring stock market, whether or not
the fundamentals support such a move.
And largely they don't.
Despite occasional flurries of activity, short-term equity
volatility -- one measure of overall action in the market -- is
at its lowest level since July 2007. This suggests that
investors are not actively hedging their bets.
If a downturn in equities does happen, then, investors with
unhedged positions would be likely to liquidate rapidly -- and
those equities investors who could not do as quickly could take
a punishing hit.
Furthermore, the overall low level of activity does not
indicate that a sustained market recovery is at hand. Stock
prices are high but, as we have seen, the trading levels to
support those prices just are not there.
THE WRONG KIND OF HELP
Some in the market also seem attached to central bank help,
whether in the form of QE from the Fed or sovereign bond-buying
by the ECB. They see such intervention as a positive
development.
But it's worth remembering that those developments only come
about if the underlying indicators are poor, creating a
situation in which bad news is seen as good news.
Disappointing economic data seem to raise the chances of
quantitative easing, which is perceived to be bullish for risky
assets, while better data reduce those chances and are seen as
bearish.
In any event, central bank help also runs the risk of
unleashing unintended (although perfectly predictable)
consequences, such as soaring food and gasoline prices.
In the case of Europe, for example, the ECB's commitment to
keep down peripheral borrowing costs -- likely through buying
the front end of sovereign debt -- certainly limits a major tail
risk from the markets. This is one reason why any kind of
intervention is seen as bullish.
But while that may bring smiles now, it could mean tears
later on. The inevitable deleveraging of the debt bubble would
have severe economic consequences -- including a decline in bank
lending, punishing austerity measures that will hamper growth,
and a likely flood of distressed asset sales across the capital
markets.
"The tail risk of euro fracture and systemic stress has been
reduced, not removed, and Europe still faces deepening
recession," strategists at Morgan Stanley said.
In the US, meanwhile, equities investors must contend with
the looming fiscal cliff, when tax increases and government
spending cuts scheduled to arrive in January actually occur.
The Congressional Budget Office's projections suggest that,
without any resolution, the fiscal cliff will push the US
economy into a recession.
"The worst-case fiscal cliff scenario could cut 5 percentage
points from GDP," noted Morgan Stanley's chief US equity
strategist, Adam Parker. You "would expect 2013 EPS (earnings
per share) to decline sharply.
FOLLOW THE MONEY
What might be the clearest sign of all that the bond market
is right, however, is where retail investors are ultimately
putting their money.
Retail investors have been virtually absent from the rally
in stocks. Instead, they were net redeemers of US equities for a
15th consecutive month in July, withdrawing $12.9bn -- the
largest outflow since December 2001, according to data from
Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company.
For large-cap funds, July was the 38th consecutive month of
net outflows.
Instead, retail investors have been net purchasers of bond
funds for 11 consecutive months, injecting a net $24.5bn into
those funds in July alone.
On the taxable bond funds side, high-yield funds were the
largest draw, at $5.7bn, while municipal bond funds attracted
$5.1bn in new capital last month.