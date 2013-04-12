April 12 (IFR) - With one foot in investment grade and the
other in high yield, split-rated bonds could prove a lucrative
buy for investors with the flexibility to trade around the
market's unique technicals, industry experts say.
The crossover segment of the credit market has enjoyed a
strong run over the last couple of years. Not only has triple-B
paper gained relative to the rest of investment grade because of
investor preference for high-beta products, but double-B bonds
held their own for much of 2012 as declining Treasury yields
supported valuations, says Michael Anderson, chief high-yield
strategist at Citi.
"The investment grade/high yield cliff is the most important
in the credit universe because rating changes across these
segments often require index transitions," says Anderson.
Such index transitions also mean an important shift in the
investor base.
"Investors who are able to efficiently trade around these
technicals can pick up valuable relative performance."
Two borrowers in the US have sold split-rated deals this
week, including discount store Dollar General, which purportedly
garnered demand of more than USD4bn for its USD1.3bn
dual-tranche 5- and 10-year offering.
The deal's success came despite a five-B split rating which
broke some investors' investment guidelines and prevented them
from participating.
"It's the up in quality trade for those that prefer double B
trades and it's the tail end of the risk spectrum for most of
the high grade market that looks at the triple B space,"
explains Andrew Karp, managing director and head of
investment-grade bond syndicate at BoA Merrill.
With a coupon of just 3.25% for the USD900m 10-year tranche,
the deal did not see much participation from investors in the
high-yield market, where the average coupon is 7.69%, according
to the Barclays Capital US High Yield Index.
It was, however, attractive to investment grade buyers for a
couple of reasons: few high-grade investors have exposure to the
credit, and its credit trajectory is positive, so you are
getting into the name at a good point.
"When there is a trend for compression of spreads across the
rating spectrum is when we tend to see the best appetite for
crossover type names, and that certainly has been the case in
this recent market," says BofA Merrill's Karp.
But with fund flow firms typically only tracking flows from
funds with dedicated mandates for high yield or investment
grade, measuring such crossover flows is no easy task.
Last month, Moody's upgraded the company's senior unsecured
rating to Baa3 from Ba2, citing strong operating performance and
the company's market position as the largest dollar-store chain.
Dollar General is rated BBB- by Standard and Poor's, which
assigned a speculative-grade rating of BB+ (watch positive) to
the issue.
RISING STARS
According to Anderson, there have been 26 rising stars since
2010 with a total of US58bn par amount outstanding, with Ford's
upgrade in 2012 representing 40% of the total.
However, an upgrade to investment grade doesn't always
guarantee an outperforming bond, says Citi's Anderson.
"Upon news of the upgrade, Ford spreads surprisingly
widened.
"We suspect that many added Ford to their investment grade
books ahead of the upgrade, and once the news was out, the bid
for paper waned."
Anderson adds that with corporate spreads and yields
narrowing in response to overwhelming monetary liquidity from
the Fed and a strong fundamental backdrop, combining credit
analysis on potential rising stars and fallen angels with an
understanding of the crossover technicals can lead to
significant performance benefits.
The 10-year Dollar General tranche tightened in around 30bp
from its launch spread of 155bp over Treasuries by Wednesday's
close.
