NEW YORK, April 18 (IFR) - After issuing ABS through private placements for the past two years, North Carolina-based equipment finance company Commercial Credit Group Inc (CCG) has decided to shift to a new audience with its first ever deal to be issued under rule 144A.

Rule 144A, while exempting certain bonds from the need to register with the SEC, allows for slightly more public trading of private deals than so-called "true" private placements, which are prohibited from any level of secondary trading.

"With this transaction the company is trying to reach a broader and more diverse investor base and gain additional price improvements," said Roger Gebhart, senior vice president and chief financial officer of CCG.

The collateral on the CCGR Receivables Trust 2013-1 series which priced this week consisted of a segregated pool of primarily equipment loan contracts with a small portion of equipment leases.

According to a presale report issued by DBRS ratings, the collateral composition was similar to CCG's two previous securitizations, the 2011-1 and 2012-1 series, both of which have performed well within expectations.

CCG is an independent specialty finance company engaged in financing industrial and commercial equipment through secured loans, and to a lesser extent leases, to end-users in the US$525bn equipment finance industry.

The company's services are mainly aimed at middle-market businesses across the United States that are engaged in the commercial construction, waste and fleet transportation industries.

The equipment financed by CCG includes mobile cranes, earth-moving equipment, waste collection trucks and containers, and over-the-road trucks and trailers. About 70% of the company's new business comes from repeat customers.

Since its inception the company has originated over US$1.2bn of equipment loans and leases and has been profitable in each of its seven full years of operation.

The total deal size of its newest offering was US$195m and consisted of fixed-rate Triple A bonds with weighted average lives of 0.36 and 1.81 years, respectively.

The short-term money market slice was talked at a yield of 0.35% area before pricing slightly wider at 0.37%. The 1.81-year slice was talked at EDSF plus 75bp area before tightening to 70bp at pricing.

The structure also included a Single A rated 2.89-year tranche, which printed on the tighter side of price guidance at interpolated swaps plus 165bp. Initial talk was seen at 165bp-175bp.

"The market has been very receptive to this transaction and the company hopes to become an annual issuer in the US ABS space," Gebhart said.

S&P and DBRS assigned the ratings. JPMorgan and SunTrust were the joint lead underwriters. BMO Capital Markets served as co-manager.

