NEW YORK, April 19 (IFR) - Negotiations between the 300 US
funds preparing to clear interest-rate and credit default swaps
in June, as part of the second wave of the Dodd-Frank clearing
mandate for over-the-counter derivatives, are growing
increasingly contentious.
Buyside firms are crying foul on an industry clearing
document they perceive to be unfair, while dealers are refusing
to budge on terms, and predicting that higher clearing fees are
inevitable.
The Clearing Addendum, launched in 2010 by the International
Swaps and Derivatives Association and Futures Industry
Association, provides a template to document the relationship
between a clearing member and its customers for clearing
over-the-counter swaps.
"The Addendum should have had greater buyside input at the
start. Now we are working with a template that puts buyside
firms at a disadvantage," said Matthew Kerfoot, a partner at
Dechert representing buyside firms involved in the negotiations.
"Buysiders are already struggling with getting their
documentation and operational capabilities in order, so being
stuck at the negotiating table with a handful of possible FCMs
isn't helping," he added, referring to so-called futures
commission merchants.
One key sticking point involves a dealer's right to
terminate client swap orders or to refuse to fill future orders
without giving notice. Dealers also have the right to demand
unlimited margin, according to Kerfoot.
If a client were to have its book terminated, it would need
to port those trades to another FCM. Robust portability
agreements allow for consolidation of swap positions when a
buyside firm defaults. But the industry is struggling with
making portability a reality.
"FCMs can't simply agree to accept another book of trades
without first seeing the trades and understanding the exposure
they're taking on," said Michael Dawley, co-head of futures and
derivatives clearing at Goldman Sachs. "It's too risky for an
FCM to blindly sign on to a blanket porting arrangement with all
clients."
TRICKY TIME
Hitches in the negotiations are coming at an inconvenient
time. FCMs have been barely turning a profit in providing
clearing services mid-way through the first wave of mandated
clearing that began on March 11.
Part of the profit constraint comes from a regulatory
requirement for FCMs to fund the margin for client positions
intraday, and that is leading dealers to consider raising fees
or requiring clients to pre-fund trades so FCMs do not have to
post their own cash.
It is a development the buyside will hardly welcome with
open arms, particularly as internal structures and risk models
at FCMs are generally held close to their chests.
"I think it's making it difficult for us that we have so
little visibility into clearing member activities and models,"
said Michele Kunitz, head of the legal regulatory and trading
team at Babson Capital Management.
"We are hearing that fees are going up to cover funding gaps
and that FCMs need to be provided certain capabilities and
leeway to maintain market safety, but we really don't have a
sense as to where fees will end up.
With the number of different negotiations, documents, new
account setups and regulatory rule-makings and action, it's easy
to get overwhelmed."
(This article will be published in the April 20 issue of
International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication;
www.ifre.com)
