NEW YORK, April 19 (IFR) - A US$100m loan facility made by Deutsche Bank to California-based asset manager Five Ten Capital this week will facilitate the creation of the first-ever REO-to-rental bond because it is backed by actual mortgages rather than an equity pledge, allowing for the creation of a so-called real estate mortgage investment conduit (Remic) structure.

The company will use the facility to purchase more single-family homes. The financing is a key development in the evolution of the emerging ABS asset class, since an underlying mortgage is needed to issue a Remic, according to securitization specialists.

Remics, which are also used in CMBS, allow for the pooling of a diverse set of loans from different originators and offer flexibility in assembling a security.

The new Deutsche Bank facility is backed by mortgage loans recorded against underlying properties. While using mortgages to secure real estate has been a fairly common practice for years, it is particularly advantageous in this case because it allows for the securitization of rental cashflows in a Remic.

Experts say that the Remic will eventually facilitate a structure where REO-to-rental assets can be pooled with other real estate assets, such as multifamily or other commercial real estate loans, to create a bond sold in the capital markets.

Many other players are racing to create the first REO-to-rental securitization, which would allow for longer-term financing to back further purchases of distressed single-family homes across the country.

Private equity giant Blackstone is the largest asset manager in the sector, and demand for a securitization is thought to be so strong that any deal could go forward without needing credit ratings.

Last month, Deutsche Bank increased a bank loan facility to Blackstone to US$2.1bn from US$600m to allow the company to expand its already significant holdings of single-family homes.

However, that financing was a loan backed by only a pledge of equity; in other words, Blackstone will have the deeds to the houses, but no actual mortgages are filed. While Blackstone is also actively pursuing a first-ever REO-to-rental securitisation, it will not be able to form a Remic - a major roadblock.

This week's facility to Five Ten Capital, however, may allow issuers to bypass a major hurdle that rating agencies have flagged in their ability to give high ratings to the new asset class: the heretofore lack of mortgages on proposed REO-rental bond structures.

Without a mortgage in place as a legal instrument, bondholders may get shut out of payments if other players decide to put a lien on a property. With a mortgage recorded, "nobody can step on your lien," one ABS banker said.

"The additional administrative cost to set up the structure with mortgages is outweighed by the execution that can be achieved in the capital markets," he added.

There is a recording fee associated with filing a mortgage on a property. In New York, for instance, it costs approximately US$10,000 in mortgage tax. But it may be cheaper in other areas of the country where most of the foreclosures are located, such as Florida and Arizona, according to securitisation attorneys. It costs roughly 30bp to file a mortgage on a property in Florida, a securitisation attorney said.

"The mortgage-backed securities market has proven through time to be an efficient and vital source of real estate financing, and we believe will soon finance single-family rental homes as the sector matures and consolidates into institutional managers," said Five Ten's CEO Rob Bloemker, in a prepared statement.

Five Ten currently has three funds that purchase single-family rentals and offers rental homes in seven states across the Southeast, Midwest, and Western regions of the country.

Deutsche Bank declined comment.

(A version of this story will be published in the April 20 issue of International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication; www.ifre.com)

For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:

U.S. corporate bond price quotations...

U.S. credit default swap column........

U.S. credit default swap news..........

European corporate bond market report..

European corporate bond market report..

Credit default swap guide..............

Fixed income guide......

U.S. swap spreads report...............

U.S. Treasury market report............

U.S. Treasury outlook...

U.S. municipal bond market report......