May 9 (IFR) - Even though Australia and South Korea joined the rate cuts bandwagon, the blistering momentum rally seems to be taking a brief pause this Thursday morning before the weekly jobless numbers are released.

Equities are hitting all-time highs, the credit indices are tightening to pre-crisis levels - and the surge continues in the US high-grade primary market, which is on pace to top USD30bn in consecutive weeks of issuance for the first time since January. With a robust USD13.4bn print on Wednesday, the week's tally is at USD26.675bn.

But with no strong impetus one way or the other - and the markets largely shrugging off the Australian and South Korean moves - investor focus will be on the jobless claims data out at 8:30am. Last week's figure was a five-year low, though the consensus estimate is for that number to backslide a bit.

The Treasury will auction USD16bn in 30-year notes at 1pm, and there are several top Fed officials speaking on the markets throughout the day. Before the market opens, quarterly results are due from, among others, Cablevision, Apache, Dean Foods, Dish Network, Agrium and Carlyle Group. - Dow Futures: -5, S&P Futures: -1.25, Nasdaq Futures: -4.25 - CDX IG20: 0.85bp wider, CDX HY20: 0.0625 point lower - 10-yr UST yield: 1.791%, -1.7bp; 30-yr UST yield: 2.968%, -1.0bp

USD HIGH-GRADE CALENDAR

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Limited, Aa2/AA-, announced a USD benchmark senior unsecured offering that is exempt from SEC registration. The deal consists of a 5-year fixed and/or FRN. The active bookrunners are ANZ, Citi and Goldman. Pricing expected today.

China food producer Want Want China, A3/A-/A-, has set final guidance at T+115-120bp for its proposed 5-year US dollar benchmark-sized 144A/Reg S transaction. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan are joint lead managers and joint bookrunners. The deal for Want Want China Finance will be guaranteed by Want Want China Holdings (A3/A-/A-).

KazAgro National Management Holdings, NA/BBB+/BBB, announced it will print a new 144A/Reg S transaction through joint leads HSBC and JP Morgan following the conclusion of investor meetings that kick off on May 10.

USD HIGH-YIELD CALENDAR

The pace of supply is expected to slow in high yield as investors digest Wednesday's flood of new issues, which saw USD2.815 floated over 12 deals. For today, there is just one deal in the forward calendar with firm plans to price, though contacts suggest there is still appetite for opportunistic issuance.

First Quality Finance Company closed books yesterday for its USD500m eight-year non-call three senior notes offering around talk of 4.75% area. The B2/BB- rated deal is led via WFS (left) /JPM/BAML/RBS/STRH.

For Friday, iron ore producer Magnetation LLC is preparing to price a USD325m 7NC3 senior notes offering via JP Morgan, Jefferies and Deutsche Bank joint books. Barminco Finance Property Limited is on deck to price a USD500m 5NC2 senior notes offering through JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and HSBC.

OVERNIGHT HEADLINES BANK OF ENGLAND LIKELY TO HOLD FIRE, WAITING FOR CARNEY

More policy stimulus from the Bank of England is unlikely later on Thursday due to hopes that an expanded scheme to boost lending may be enough to support an economy that is showing signs of gradual recovery. US CAN PURSUE CASE AGAINST BANK OF AMERICA OVER MORTGAGES

The United States can pursue parts of a civil lawsuit against Bank of America over its sale of toxic mortgages to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, boosting a largely untested legal theory the government used in the case, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday. FREDDIE MAC POSTS 2ND-BIGGEST PROFIT IN ITS HISTORY

Freddie Mac, the No. 2 provider of US mortgage money, said it reaped its second-largest profit ever in the first quarter, a reflection of housing market gains that have taken the steam out of efforts to revamp the nation's home loan system. The government-controlled company reported net income of USD4.6bn for the first three months of the year, up from USD577m in the year-ago quarter. COSTCO APRIL SAME-STORE SALES MISS EXPECTATIONS

US warehouse club chain Costco Wholesale Corp reported April same-store sales that missed analyst estimates, hurt by lower fuel prices and a stronger dollar. The company, which has gas stations at its stores, said total April sales at stores open at least a year rose 4 percent. Analysts were expecting 4.5 percent. SONY GADGETS STRUGGLE DESPITE PROFIT RISE, SMARTPHONES KEY

Sony forecast a drop in sales of cameras and game machines this business year as its consumer gadget business struggles despite a rebound in profit to five-year highs and a boost from the weak yen. Sony's bid for revival as an electronics maker now hinges on sales of its smartphones, which it projected to rise more than one-fourth to 42m in the year to next March, as consumer spending converges on Apple's iPads and Samsung's Galaxy phones.

GLOBAL MACRO - Treasury bonds higher overnight amid good volumes - Tactical bias remains neutral - the 10-year auction was only moderately successful, which makes us cautious for today's 30-year auction. - Spain auctions strong but BONOs underperform into and after auction on supply indigestion -- Spain sold total EUR 4.57bn (above EUR3.5-4.5bn range) of 2016, 2018 and 2026 lines. - Spain 10-yr yield rises to 4.17%, up from 3.95% ytd low seen last week with 10-yr spread to Bunds 12bp wider - 10-yr Bund yield drop to 1.236% from Tuesday peak of 1.31% - China CPI rises to 2.4% yoy in Apr (prev 2.1%, exp 2.3%) but PPI slips to -2.6% (prev -1.9%, exp -2.3%) posing dilemma for PBOC - S.Korea delivers surprise 25bp rate cut - UK mfg and production both strong in Mar at 1.1% mom (prev 0.8%, exp 0.3%) and 0.7% (prev 1.0%, exp 0.2%) - Australia Apr employment strong at +50.1k (prev -31.2kr, exp +12.0k) US DATA 08:30 Initial Claims (wk May 4) (mkt 335k, prev 324k) 08:30 -- Continuing Claims (wk April 27) (mkt 3.020m, prev 3.019m) 09:00 ICSC Chain Store Sales (April) 10:00 Wholesale Inventories (March) (mkt +0.3% m/m, prev -0.3% m/m) 10:00 -- Wholesale Sales (March) (mkt +0.1% m/m, prev +1.7% m/m) EVENTS 08:00 FRB Richmond's Lacker (non-voter, hawk) on too-big-to-fail 09:25 FRB Chicago's Evans (voter, dove) remarks at banking conference 10:45 FRB Chicago's Evans (voter, dove) on the economy 11:00 Fed outright TIPS purchase (07/15/2017 - 02/15/2043) ($1.00 - $1.50 bln) 13:00 Treasury auctions $16bn in 30-year bonds 13:15 FRB Philadelphia's Plosser (voter, hawk) on monetary policy

