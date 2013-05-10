NEW YORK, May 10 (IFR) - Holders of Grenada's $193 million
2025 bond, on which the Caribbean country defaulted last month,
are unlikely to secure any settlement this year despite a group
controlling more than 75% of the bond by value organising a
creditor's committee last week.
That gives the group, advised by BroadSpan Capital, the
power to block any proposals with which they disagree. However,
that tool looks impotent since the country is in such financial
disarray that no money at all may be forthcoming unless
bondholders agree to drastic concessions.
Last month newly-elected prime minister Keith Mitchell
outlined in his budget that debt payments would make up by far
the largest part of state expenditure this year at 41%, or 465
million East Caribbean dollars (US$169m). That equates to three
times the EC$154m (US$57m) overall budget deficit, equivalent to
6.9% of GDP.
Mitchell outlined that Grenada's debts stand at EC$2.33bn
(US$862m), or 108% of GDP. The outstanding bonds are only a
small part of this, with the majority due to multilateral
bodies, such as the Caribbean Development Bank or World Bank, or
other countries via bilateral loans.
"The sheer scale of our debt overhang against the backdrop
of a shrinking economy has become a binding constraint on
growth," he said.
Mitchell said this prompted his decision in March to take
"immediate steps to embark on a comprehensive and
collaborative restructuring of the public debt". He said any
restructuring "must be appropriate for the circumstances Grenada
faces".
"This will require addressing the quantum of debt itself. We
anticipate that some creditors may want Grenada to 'kick the
can' down the road by deferring payments once again. However,
such an approach would not be appropriate in Grenada's current
circumstances."
Grenada's outstanding bonds were the outcome of a light
restructuring in 2005, which extended the tenor of the
instruments while keeping the principal whole. It is the third
Caribbean country, after Belize and Jamaica, to seek a
restructuring this year.
"Grenada has been a bad spot since Hurricane Ivan hit in
September 2004. At least there seems to be an acceptance that
the last deal was over-optimistic in its assumptions," said one
financial adviser close to the situation. "But it will be some
time before any offer is made to creditors."
Unlike Belize, the process will be complicated by the
outstanding bilateral Paris Club debts. Belize also had
third-party verification provided by the IMF. Grenada does not
have a programme but government sources said a mission might be
requested shortly.
BroadSpan managing director Mike Gerrard said the committee
realised any solution would necessarily be complicated and
require negotiation with all creditors and not just bondholders.
"The Committee believes that any request for support from
commercial creditors should be matched not only by support from
multilateral and bilateral lenders, but also by sound policy
measures on the part of the government of Grenada," he said.
BroadSpan also asked that its fees and other expenses of the
committee be paid by Grenada during the process. Grenada has
appointed White Oak Advisory and law firm Cleary Gottlieb as
advisers.
The 2025 bond did not move last week, showing a bid/ask
price of 34/36 last week, indicating a yield of 24.3%.
(This story will be published in the May 11 issue of
International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication;
www.ifre.com)
