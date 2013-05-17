NEW YORK, May 17 (IFR) - Homex may join the growing ranks of Mexican homebuilders trying to restructure their debt, in the latest bit of bad news for a stumbling sector that has inflicted severe losses on investors.

Experts at a panel here Thursday said a restructuring for Homex, which is listed on both the New York and Mexico City stock exchanges, is virtually a fait accompli.

Even the company's Ps4bn (USD330m) sale of its prison projects to billionaire Carlos Slim, which has given it some breathing space, is unlikely to stave off the inevitable.

Much of that money could go to Slim's financial arm, Inbursa, leaving other creditors still looking for money owed by the troubled company.

Homex has already been taken to court by Barclays and Credit Suisse for allegedly breaching derivative contracts, and doubts are growing in the market about its ability to pay its debt obligations.

"It is nearly impossible for them not to restructure," one credit analyst said.

NO HELP IN SIGHT

Many investors and observers alike once thought that the government would step in to help out the country's beleaguered homebuilders, who have been hard hit by a change in government policy.

The new administration of President Pena Nieto has decided to funnel more subsidies to vertical urban development rather than single family urban sprawl, as was the policy for the last decade.

That has hurt companies such as Corporacion Geo and Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos, which already own a vast amount of land in areas of sprawl. Homebuilders rely heavily on working capital lines from banks to support project development and on subsidies to support end-buyer demand for homes.

Urbi and Geo have entered grace periods after missing coupon payments on their debt, sending their bonds down as much as 50% in the past month and causing billions of dollars of losses to mostly foreign investors. For more, see.

"The perception was that it was going to have government support and that is why people bought it so indiscriminately," said the credit analyst.

What's crucial for all the companies is to gain access to funding in order to keep projects going - and thus generate cash flow in what remains a buoyant Mexican economy.

"It is all about working capital, and that is why banks are in the driver's seat," said another analyst.

Meanwhile the investor base for Mexican homebuilder bonds has shifted drastically, with emerging market players drifting away and US distressed investors sniffing round for opportunity.

"US distressed players are bored with the lack of distressed opportunities in the US so they are dipping their toes [in Mexican homebuilding]," one panelist said.

