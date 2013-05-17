NEW YORK, May 17 (IFR) - If anyone needed evidence that
parts of the high-yield bond market no longer offer protection
against rising interest rates, then they received it this week,
when the highest quality, longest dated new issues suffered
losses of as much as two points in dollar price.
Ball Corp's recently issued US$1bn 4.00% par
10.5-year notes plunged to a low of 98.75, as investors watched
the 10-year Treasury rate surge almost 20bp by Wednesday, to
1.94% from 1.75% the previous week.
Other Double B names that have recently locked in record-low
sub-5% pricing - like Targa Resources and Commercial
Metals - were also languishing under their par new issue
levels.
That level of underperformance by so many high-quality
issuers at once has been rare in the roaring high-yield market
this year, and some fear it marks a shift in the perception that
all high-yield offers a cushion against rising Treasury yields.
"Rising rates makes us wary of bonds that have had their
spreads compress so much they have become more rate-sensitive,"
said Ashish Shah, co-head of global credit investment at
AllianceBernstein.
"Interest rate-sensitivity of many bonds has risen as
spreads have compressed, making them more exposed to rising
rates," said Shah. "Many investors assume that the return in a
product that has become much higher quality has come from credit
improvement, whereas some of that return has come from the rates
component."
CHANGE IN FORTUNE
The sudden change in fortune for Double B 10-year paper was
sparked by a US$478m outflow from high-yield ETFs in the week
ending May 15, as retail investors and institutional accounts
reacted to rumours the Federal Reserve was talking of tapering
off quantitative easing.
Investors are now focusing on Single B and Triple C names,
which offer much more spread protection against dollar price
declines as Treasury yields rise.
That was borne out last week by healthcare manager Alere
(Caa1/CCC+), whose US$425m seven-year non-call three
senior subordinated issue surged to 101.25 bid by mid-week from
a 6.5% par pricing on Monday.
Low-rated deals are now being churned out to take advantage
of the shift in investor mentality, while Double B high-quality
issuers are being warned of the difficulty of getting 10-year
tranches done.
"It's getting more difficult to do a longer dated
high-quality deal in the primary market and we're starting to
see a lot more lower Single B and Triple C paper emerge," said
an investor.
Last week, lower quality names like Bon-Ton Stores,
Nextel International, Freescale Semiconductor, First
Data Corp and Univision all rushed to market.
Interest rate sensitivity is usually only a concern for
investment-grade corporate bonds, because Treasury rates make up
a larger component of the overall yield than the credit spread.
Investment-grade accounts usually hedge out interest rate risk
as a result.
Total return investors, however, look for the coupon and the
dollar price gains when they invest and therefore remain exposed
to the interest rate component of the yield.
High-yield bonds still offer a very large amount of credit
spread as a percentage of a bond's total yield.
SHOCK TO INVESTORS
But what frightens retail accounts is today's combination of
historically low Treasury rates and historically low Double B
yields.
"In mid-2004-2006, Double B spreads were in the 200bp range,
but back then 10-year Treasury rates were around 4%," said Kyle
Jennings, head of credit research at Newfleet Asset Management.
"Although Double B spreads are around 300bp today, with a
10-year Treasury at 1.91%, there is a lot of room for interest
rates to go back up to 4%, and that's what people are fearing."
What is a shock to investors of all types, is how much the
pullback in Double B rated long-dated bonds is a reflection of
Fed policy comments.
"Market concern about when the Fed will end QE is one of the
biggest factors affecting spreads in the near term," said Eric
Gross, high-yield credit strategist at Barclays.
High-yield credit spreads have historically shown a
propensity to tighten when rates rise, and that has been the
case so far: The 10-year Treasury yield started this year around
1.7% and is now around 1.9%. During that 20bp back-up, the
option-adjusted spread of Double Bs has tightened about 57bp,
from 376bp to 319bp.
This is one reason why some of the savvier investors
consider the recent back-up in Double B paper a buying
opportunity.
But those investors looking to buy at these levels all think
that either the 10-year Treasury yield is rangebound with a
rmedium-term resistance of 2.00%, or that QE worldwide will
continue to drive ever more money into junk bonds.
The question is whether those opportunistic buyers and
yield-hunters will be large enough to keep spreads tightening,
or whether persistent interest rate rises spark a stampede by
the retail herd and send spreads wider.
"It's true that you never know where the money is going and
which has more sway, retail money going out or opportunistic
money coming in," said one chief investment officer at a large
institutional fund management firm.
"I would think, because of the incredible amount of QE
worldwide and flows yet to be felt in full from Japan, that any
yield increase and spread-widening would be an opportunity to
buy that's my bet."
