NEW YORK, Aug 16 (RLPC) - Barclays increased its 2013 US
leveraged loan issuance forecast by US$110bn-$115bn last week,
citing robust demand for the asset class in a rising interest
rate environment.
The bank now expects that full-year leveraged loan issuance
could reach US$340bn-$360bn, making 2013 the second highest on
record behind the LBO boom of 2007.
"The driver of the unexpected growth is largely due to
increased retail demand due to duration fears," Barclays credit
strategist Eric Gross said.
"Coming into the year, the expectation was that volatility
would be low for the rest of the year. What we didn't foresee
was that fears of an early tapering would take hold in early
May."
Inflows into the leveraged loan market saw a significant
increase after concerns started to spread that the Federal
Reserve could soon start scaling back its US$85bn a month bond
buyback programme.
Leveraged loan mutual funds have seen US$19.8bn in inflows
since the first week of May as high-yield bond mutual funds have
experienced net outflows of nearly US$5.5bn over the same
period, according to Lipper FMI.
Inflows into leveraged loan funds so far this year now stand
at almost US$43bn, while high-yield bond funds have suffered a
net US$8.9bn in outflows.
As floating-rate instruments, leveraged loans are widely
thought to provide a hedge against rising interest rates even as
the value of fixed-rate assets such as high-yield bonds would
deteriorate.
Since May 1, the S&P Leveraged Loan Index has returned 0.8%,
while the Merrill Lynch High Yield Master II Index returned
-1.89%.
"This year we've seen strong retail demand for floating-rate
product and that persisted through the sell-off in May and
June," Gross said.
CLO STRENGTH
Another factor behind Barclays' increased leveraged loan
issuance forecast is the strength of the CLO market this year.
Year-to-date CLO creation, at more than US$51bn, is the
strongest it has been since before the financial crisis.
Amid so much demand for the asset class, loan issuers have
seized the opportunity to tap the market to cut their interest
costs. Most leveraged loan issuance in 2013 has gone towards
refinancing activity with the volume of loans to back LBOs and
mergers and acquisition all coming down from 2012 levels, the
bank said.
A lack of net new supply in the loan market coupled with
high demand from investors has led to US$181bn of repricings
through the first seven months of the year and will likely skew
the supply towards refinancing activity through the remainder of
the year, reckons Barclays.
"We expect relatively low volatility for the rest of the
year, but we think concerns about rate risk will continue to
stoke demand for loans, which should lead to new issuance," said
Gross.