LONDON, Aug 16 (IFR) - Banks are aiming to tear up billions
of dollars worth of derivatives exposures in order to radically
shrink balance sheets to comply with Basel III rules ahead of
time.
Analysis from RBS suggests European banks will have to cut
843bn euros of assets to meet the leverage ratio, after
supervisors recently made clear they were not prepared to water
down the regulations.
Derivatives exposures impose significant pain under the new
rules, which look at gross, rather than net, notional positions.
Deutsche Bank's balance sheet, for instance, balloons 60% to
1.9trn euros if benefits associated with netting of derivatives
and related collateral are removed.
Trade compression looks set to become a vital tool for banks
managing down exposures. Barclays earmarked 35bn pounds of
savings on derivatives in its latest financial results, while
Deutsche specifically cited compression along with increased
netting from central clearing to achieve asset reductions of up
to 170bn euros.
"It's fair to say the industry was blindsided by the
leverage ratio," said Zar Amrolia, co-head of fixed income and
currencies at Deutsche Bank. "Compression will be a key tool for
us to manage down our exposures, and we need as an industry to
get on and do this."
Banks do not have to comply with a 3% leverage ratio until
the start of 2018 under Basel III. Some national supervisors are
pushing for a swifter adoption, however, and in the same way
that banks raced to boost capital ratios well ahead of
regulatory deadlines, analysts believe a similar stampede to
shrink balance sheets to hit leverage targets will ensue over
the coming months.
"We went through a period when everyone was worried about
RWA, but now the gross leverage ratio is the major talking
point," said the head of rates trading at a major European bank.
"We can probably shrink our balance sheet by a further 5% to 10%
through compression alone."
Amrolia said the FX industry set up trade compression in CLS
more than five years ago to deal with settlement risk. The rates
business has historically been relatively high-margin, which
meant it could afford to be less efficient. "There is large
scope for further compression," he said.
UNEVEN PLAYING FIELD
There is, however, concern that inconsistent application of
the rules from regulators on either side of the Atlantic could
disadvantage European derivatives dealers. In particular,
European lenders must apply an add-on for collateralised
derivatives that is scaled to gross notional.
"The different accounting treatment for derivatives between
the US and Europe means there is an 'unlevel' playing field
globally. In the near term, larger European banks will be under
further pressure to shrink balance sheets," said the European
bank's head of rates trading.
Services to slash derivatives notionals are already well
established. TriOptima began running compression cycles in 2003,
and had eliminated US$322trn of gross notional through its
triReduce service as of the end of 2012, including US$84trn in
the last year alone.
The firm plans to roll out compression cycles for other
products that banks now view as crucial for shrinking balance
sheets such as cross currency swaps, which are currently being
tested in a pilot scheme.
"We've always made the case it's healthy to reduce balance
sheet, but now with the leverage ratio more banks see it as a
necessity," said Peter Weibel, chief executive of triReduce.
Weibel reckons there is still substantial room for
improvement on compression cycles, particularly if banks are
willing to send in transactions that are housed outside of their
main trading books, which most have previously declined to do.
"We should get better submissions from banks, which will
lead to much better outcomes," said Weibel, who reckons the firm
could boost hit rates by over 30%.
"The impact of derivatives on the balance sheet is now
attracting interest from senior management sitting above the
trading desk level, who view things in a more holistic way. We
think there should be more internal support for these cycles,"
said Weibel.