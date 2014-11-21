NEW YORK, Nov 21 (IFR) - Alibaba Group wowed the markets on
Thursday with the largest US dollar bond sale on record from an
Asian company, pricing its US$8bn debut at levels even tighter
than some of the world's best-known issuers.
The Chinese e-commerce giant, which listed in New York in
September through a US$25bn IPO, amassed more than US$55bn of
orders for the long-awaited six-tranche deal, one of the world's
largest investment-grade bonds of the year.
The narrow pricing marked a milestone for a Chinese company,
comfortably beating higher-rated state-owned issuers and
offering investors no compensation for the perceived risks
associated with Chinese investments.
"The pricing on Alibaba's bonds did not reflect a China risk
premium in our view, and was priced more like a US credit, given
the solid demand from the US investor base and hype around the
IPO," said Raymond Lee, a Sydney-based portfolio manager at
Kapstream Capital, one of Australia's largest fixed-income
funds.
Alibaba, rated A1/A+/A+, priced US$1bn of 1.625% three-year
fixed-rate notes at 70bp over Treasuries, almost 40bp inside
where state-owned China National Petroleum Corp (Aa3/AA-/A+) had
sold three-year bonds just two days earlier.
Alibaba also sold a US$300m three-year floater at 52bp over
three-month Libor, as well as US$2.25bn of 2.5% five-year bonds
at 95bp over Treasuries, US$1.5bn of 3.125% sevens at 115bp
over, US$2.25bn of 3.6% 10s at 128bp over and US$700m of 4.5%
20-year notes at a spread of 148bp.
At those spreads, Alibaba came 35bp-50bp inside China tech
names Baidu and Tencent, and even priced through some US
blue-chip tech giants. The seven-year tranche came inside
Amazon's 2022s, quoted at a G-spread of 116bp, and the 10-year
also easily pierced eBay's interpolated curve.
"They clearly wanted to be priced in the context of their
global peers and wanted to be viewed as a global tech or retail
company, rather than one that should be compared with other
Chinese corporations," said one syndicate head who followed the
deal. "They've priced significantly through where any other
Chinese corporation would come to market."
The aggressive pricing, however, drove some would-be
investors away, and the initial 5bp-10bp tightening of tranches
in the grey market was quickly reversed when the deal was free
to trade. By Friday morning in New York, the five, seven and
10-year tranches were bid 2bp-4bp wider than new issue levels.
One portfolio manager felt that eventually the deal would
trade well, but would probably remain slightly wide of new issue
levels for a while, until more investors dug into Alibaba's
accounts and understood the strength of its credit metrics.
US investors anchored the trade by taking about
three-quarters of the notes, two sources familiar with the
transaction said. The company and its bankers had not disclosed
distribution statistics at the time of writing.
"This is a new name highly exposed to the emerging Chinese
retail market," said Matthew Duch, senior portfolio manager at
Calvert Investments. "By most comparisons the pricing is fair.
But being its premiere debt deal, there's additional interest."
Asian interest
Asian investors, whose orders exceeded US$11bn across the
tranches, were allocated a mere 15%-20% of the notes, the two
sources said.
Asian investors generally found Alibaba's bonds expensive as
they are accustomed to higher risk-adjusted premiums from
Chinese issuers. According to a research note from Nomura,
Chinese credits typically pay a 20bp-50bp premium to their US
peers.
For Chinese tech issuers, the premium comes from geographic
concentration and regulatory risks.
"In general, Chinese IT companies are asset-lite and their
business risks are focused on one geography that is China," said
Arthur Lau, Hong Kong-based head of Asia fixed income at
PineBridge Investments. "Compared with a more mature market like
the US, Chinese tech companies operate in an environment where
policies and regulations are more uncertain."
Despite those concerns, Alibaba managed to convince US
investors to look to blue-chip names such as Amazon (Baa1/AA-),
Cisco (A1/AA-) and Oracle (A1/A+) rather than Tencent (A3/A-)
and Baidu (A3/A).
Market participants, however, played down suggestions that
the trade would have an impact on the wider Asian bond market,
noting that Alibaba was a unique case.
"For the Asian credit market, the Alibaba bonds are rich,
although they were priced fair for the US," said Owen Gallimore,
Singapore-based head of credit strategy, Asia, for ANZ. "Alibaba
is a US credit - as it's listed in the US and trades on US
technicals - and unfortunately it will not provide the Asian
market with a free-ride premium."
Active bookrunners Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank
and JP Morgan announced the trade in New York on Wednesday
afternoon, and closed the book mid-morning the following day
with more than US$55bn of demand spread across more than 2,700
lines from around a thousand different investors.
That enabled Alibaba to pull in guidance by 10bp-25bp across
six tranches from initial price thoughts, having dropped an
initially proposed five-year floating-rate note offering.
Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs were passive bookrunners.
BNP Paribas, DBS, HSBC, ING, Mizuho Securities were co-managers.
