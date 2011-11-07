LONDON Nov 7 Sovereign credit markets were
relatively strong in October with hopes that China could avoid
a hard landing helping emerging market credits outperform the
developed world, said Markit Credit Research in a note on
Monday.
The Markit iTraxx SovX Western Europe index went from 340
basis points to end the month at 304 bps, but this shouldn't be
taken as a sign that sovereign problems are fading away and the
ripple effects of the European crisis could have a worldwide
impact.
"We know from recent experience that no country can escape
the effects of western growth engines grinding to a halt." said
Markit.
They add the markets became convinced in October that the
Chinese central bank has the tools to loosen monetary policy and
ensure a soft landing as the economy softens as the housing
sector in particular shows signs of slowing down.
The top 10 best performing sovereign CDS last month included
Indonesia, Korea, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Russia,
Mexico and Columbia
Worst credit performers on the month were included Belgium,
Italy, Ireland, Spain and France, coming under pressure as the
effects of the euro zone's debt crisis threatens the
sustainability of the region.
The euro zone performed reasonably well for most of the
month on hopes for a comprehensive solution to the crisis, but
with the EU proposals showing clear flaws, European sovereigns
came back under pressure.
"The euro zone looks set to remain the catalyst for
determining spread direction," say Markit, who say Greece
continues to sit at the world's weakest sovereign credit as its
existence in the euro zone comes under increasing scrutiny.
(Reporting by Neal Armstrong; editing by Ron Askew)