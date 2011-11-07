LONDON Nov 7 Sovereign credit markets were relatively strong in October with hopes that China could avoid a hard landing helping emerging market credits outperform the developed world, said Markit Credit Research in a note on Monday.

The Markit iTraxx SovX Western Europe index went from 340 basis points to end the month at 304 bps, but this shouldn't be taken as a sign that sovereign problems are fading away and the ripple effects of the European crisis could have a worldwide impact.

"We know from recent experience that no country can escape the effects of western growth engines grinding to a halt." said Markit.

They add the markets became convinced in October that the Chinese central bank has the tools to loosen monetary policy and ensure a soft landing as the economy softens as the housing sector in particular shows signs of slowing down.

The top 10 best performing sovereign CDS last month included Indonesia, Korea, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Russia, Mexico and Columbia

Worst credit performers on the month were included Belgium, Italy, Ireland, Spain and France, coming under pressure as the effects of the euro zone's debt crisis threatens the sustainability of the region.

The euro zone performed reasonably well for most of the month on hopes for a comprehensive solution to the crisis, but with the EU proposals showing clear flaws, European sovereigns came back under pressure.

"The euro zone looks set to remain the catalyst for determining spread direction," say Markit, who say Greece continues to sit at the world's weakest sovereign credit as its existence in the euro zone comes under increasing scrutiny. (Reporting by Neal Armstrong; editing by Ron Askew)