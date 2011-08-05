by Davide Scigliuzzo

NEW YORK, Aug 5 (IFR) - An investor putting money into every single bond deal originating from Latin America this year would have badly underperformed key bond indices and US Treasuries, an IFR analysis shows.

Even after Thursday's market rout, Latin America issues have underperformed, and yet, bankers continue to expect plenty of demand for the asset-class.

At the start of August, the cash price appreciation of Reg S corporate and sovereign bonds issued in Latin America in 2011 was a meager 3%.

Meanwhile, the price of the 10-year US Treasury rose 9.66% between January 3 and August 1. The Barclays US Emerging Americas index returned 9%.

Still, interest in EM bonds seems far from waning. Investors parked US$1.4bn in EM bond funds in the week ended August 3, according to fund tracker EPFR, even as stocks logged a full week of losses.

"The overriding theme is people trying to figure out where to put their money," said a senior DCM banker. "And investors (in LatAm) seem to be pretty happy."

Robert O Abad, senior research analyst for Western Asset Management Co, noted that this continuous interest underscores how far the search for yield has gone.

"This very loose monetary liquidity environment is what has made rates super low and turbo charged the environment for weaker issuers to raise money in the debt markets," he said.

Indeed, while the price appreciation of new LatAm bonds has underperformed, their carry is much more attractive than, for instance, US Treasuries.

The average coupon on new issues larger than US$500m this year has been 5.97%. Their average maturity is nine years. That compares to the 3.125% coupon on the 10-year US Treasury.

But the underperformance does raise red flags. Abad notes that the balance of new issues this year from Latin America has been skewed toward high-yield and, therefore, relied heavily on private accounts and hedge funds for demand.

"Who buys that stuff? It is not real money conscious of performance and liquidity," he said.

Large institutional accounts will always be interested in the good stories with fundamental strength out of emerging markets, he said.

"There will always be appetite for that, especially during market dislocations such as we saw in early 2009," he said.

If real money has been skeptical about the kind of issuers coming to market this year, the still strong demand from other sources has allowed companies to come repeatedly to the debt market.

Financials, for instance, accounted for more than a quarter of new issuance, or US$13.9 billion. Yet, bonds issued by banks and other financial institutions returned 2.7% in cash price terms on average.

Some bank bonds have bucked that trend. BBVA Paraguay's 2016 senior bond gained 11.8% in value since its issuance in February. The bank is one of the few Paraguayan credits to have tried its luck in the international bond markets, at least in recent years.

In Brazil, home to more than two thirds of debt issued by financial institutions in Latin America this year, Banco BMG and Itau Unibanco ( ITUB4.SA ) also performed significantly better than their peers, offering average price returns of 5.7% and 4.6% respectively.

Some of the worst-performing issuers in the region are in the materials and industrials sectors, where market value of bonds increased only by 1.4% and 1.5% respectively. However, the materials sector was weighed down by the dismal performance of Cemex ( CMXCPO.MX ), the worst performer across the board in the region.

So far, the 2018 bonds issued by the Mexican cement producer this year lost 4.6%, while the floating rate notes lost 5% in price since being issued in March. Excluding Cemex from the calculations, the average return of the materials sector increases to 3.4% and the overall regional average rises to 3.2%.

SOVEREIGNS REIGN

Distressed issues such as Cemex's have clearly been the dogs this year.

Among industrials, two particularly bad performers are the Chilean bus operator Inversiones Alsacia and the Uruguayan logistics company Navios South America Logistics, which both lost 3.8% on the issue price of their new bonds.

Among sovereigns, Mexico, Jamaica, Brazil and Colombia have done very well as their bonds tracked the spike in US Treasury prices. In keeping with that line of thought, bonds that trade more on price, such as El Salvador and the Province Buenos Aires, had below average price returns.

Energy and power also reflected the trend of bonds with higher correlation to US Treasuries providing better returns. The sector was the best performer in the region, boasting a 4.5% rise in the price of newly issued debt on average.

That was mainly due to a 14%-plus rise in the price of Petrobras's ( PETR4.SA ) 2041s, issued at the end of January, which became the most successful new issue in Latin America so far this year as it tracked the rally in the 30-year US benchmark.

Local currency bonds in pesos also benefited from the drop in the dollar. Colombian utility Emgesa was the second top performer in the sector, with the price of its 2021 denominated in Colombian peso deal trading 10% higher than its issue price at the end of July.

The promotion of Colombia to investment grade by all three ratings agencies during the first half of 2011 has probably had some spillover effect on the performance of partially state-owned issuers like Emgesa.

That company fared markedly better than Colombia's quasi-sovereign utility Empresas Publicas de Medellin (EPM), which also issued a 10-year peso-denominated bond early in the year but saw the price of the bond rise just 4.21%.

