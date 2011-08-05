by Oliver Rogers

NEW YORK, Aug 5 (IFR) - Retail buying of individual fixed income securities fell a whopping 14.4% from June to July, as retail investors reacted nervously to the approaching deadline for the US debt ceiling talks, a new report shows.

There were just 7,501 corporate buy transactions a day in July, down from 8,766 in June, according to the BondDesk Corporate Market Transparency report.

The trend intensified in the last week of July, as buying activity slumped and selling activity rose sharply, reflecting concerns that bond holdings would be hurt if Congress failed to reach a deal and the ratings agencies pushed ahead on their threat to downgrade the US sovereign.

Retail investors returned to fixed income investments this week, after Congress struck a deal and following the turmoil in equity markets, according to Chris Shayne, senior market strategist and author of the report.

"If you look at early August indicators, the selling activity that was the hallmark of July is simply not there," he said.

The behaviour of retail investors contrasts with institutional investors, who continued to buy Treasuries through the debate, pushing down 10-year yields.

The downward trend has persisted since mid-July, with the yield touching a low of 2.4% on August 4. Having surpassed last November's bottom, 10-year yields are now heading towards their lowest rate since early 2009.

Even in the face of possible default, institutional investors continued to buy Treasuries, reflecting their conviction that US government debt would retain its safe-haven status.

U.S. corporate yields have fallen as well, sending a key benchmark to a record low on August 4. The Barclays Capital US Corporate Index hit its lowest yield in 38 years at 3.36 percent.

Corporate bond buying has been steady this week and selling has decreased this week, said Shayne.

"While corporate bond activity is inching up, it is by no means a stampede," he said.

The report found that even as retail investors shied away from individual fixed income investments in July, they continued to invest in bond funds. In the first three weeks of the month, they had invested $13 billion in bond funds, about $1 billion less than invested for all of June.

Financial firms were the main draw for retail investors, the report found, partly due to their liquidity and higher yields.

The median 5-year single A-rated financial bond yielded 3.5% in June, while its industrial counterpart yielded just 2.1%, according to BondDesk.

But financial names are also more familiar to retail investors, adding to their appeal, said Shayne. A full 53% of all retail buys in June and July were financial bonds.

If the volatility in the equity market continues or yields start to rise, it could spark significant buying interest among fixed income retail investors, he said.

With new investment tools, more transparency and a willingness on the part of financial advisors to buy bonds -- and not just bond funds -- the retail audience could grow, said Shayne.

Retail investors should consider that individual bonds provide predictable returns.

"That's why they call it fixed income," he said.

(Reporting by Oliver Rogers)