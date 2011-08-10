by Rachelle Kakouris

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (IFR) - The plunge in global risk assets that followed Standard & Poor's downgrade of the US credit rating triggered the worst day in the high yield market for more than two years this week.

But far from threatening to derail the asset class, the subsequent flight to quality and drop in Treasury yields could actually work in the market's favour.

High yield bonds were hit particularly hard as investors -- increasingly anxious about global economic growth -- hit the panic button on risk.

The CDX HY16, an index of derivatives used by investors to hedge against bond losses which falls as risk appetite decreases, experienced its biggest one-day loss since November 2008 on Monday.

The average yield-to-worst on the Barclays US high yield index breached 8% for the first time since September last year.

It was a sharp turnaround for what has been one of the asset classes of choice for investors, who in their unrelenting hunt for yield facilitated record volumes of supply in 2010.

They did not go unrewarded. Junk bonds returned a massive 50 percent in 2009 and 15 percent in 2010. For the first half of 2011, the market returned six percent. That placed it on track with expectations of returns between six and 11 percent for 2011, although a negative return of nearly four percent in the past month may challenge that forecast.

Robert Harteveldt, global head of leveraged finance at Jefferies, said that this time, unlike in 2008, risk is not off the table.

Companies are not facing the leverage problems they had during the crisis and fundamentals in high yield and leveraged loan markets are strong, he said.

"And in any case, there are very few places where one can go to earn yields of 6 to 9 percent," he said.

Echoing that sentiment, Dave Flaherty, a senior portfolio manager at Peritus Asset Management, said corporate fundamentals, including profitability and liquidity, have rarely, if ever, been better.

"High yield credit markets have allowed corporations to refinance at record levels and corporate cash and liquidity are at record levels," he said. "High yield defaults are expected to be close to non-existent over the next few years."

The flight to quality pushed short-dated US Treasury yields to new lows on Tuesday, with five-year Treasuries trading as low as 0.82 percent while 10-year Treasury notes tested their record low of 2.04 percent, initially set in December 2008.

With junk bonds typically a beneficiary of low interest rates, market participants are maintaining that any weakness in high yield bond prices should be viewed as an opportunity to buy at what are incredibly attractive yields, not sell.

"Corporate credit has not lost its opportunities -- if anything the recent pricing pressure just creates better entry points," said Flaherty.

A LIQUIDITY PREMIUM

Even so, over the near term, "the downgrade could result in a "modest" dislocation in capital markets as investors work to better understand the practical impact of the downgrade," said Adrian Miller, senior vice president of fixed income strategy at Miller Tabak Roberts Securities LLC.

During Monday's sell-off, the double B sector fell in the region of 2.2 points, while further down the credit spectrum, single B and Triple C sectors suffered losses of 3.5 and 4 points respectively.

"I'm still pretty sanguine on the high yield market," said Michael Collins, a senior investment manager at Prudential.

"High yield has cheapened up quite a bit, while the rally in Treasuries has outweighed the spread widening in high grade corporates, meaning overall yield in that market is lower." He said. "That's resulted in an explosion in the gap between triple-B and double-B yields."

Barclays Capital last week switched its recommendation in high yield from a barbell approach to an up-in-quality trade, arguing that double Bs look attractive on a relative basis while Triple Cs have underperformed.

Lower quality credit will command a very large liquidity premium until macro concerns stabilize in both the US and Europe, said the bank.

"Historical data suggests that only double Bs can be expected to withstand a prolonged period of slow-to-no GDP growth," said Bradley Rogoff, head of U.S. credit strategy at Barclays.

(Rachelle Kakouris is a senior IFR analyst)