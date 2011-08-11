by Danielle Robinson
NEW YORK, Aug 11 (IFR) - The US banking sector has become
the whipping boy of the bond markets, as investors shy away for
fear that US banks could be sucked into any European banking
crisis.
The financial institutions group, or FIG, is the biggest
sector in the corporate bond market, and that very liquidity is
now being harnessed by investors to make negative bets.
"Because the bank sector is the biggest in the Barclays
credit index, if people want to get negative on the corporote
market in general, they will sell the bank sector and vice
versa," said Rob Crimmins, portfolio manager at Guardian Life
Insurance Company of America.
Investment grade bond investors are shunning the sector,
despite the fact that it's the most oversold in overall market.
Banks are conspicuous for their absence on lists of bonds
investors have been circulating this week to test offer
levels.
"Banks are really for the risk-tolerant investor right
now," said Larry Glazer, senior portfolio manager at Mayflower
Advisors LLC in Boston. "We find a lot of investors who want to
be opportunistic but can't stomach the volatility of the bank
names."
Concerns about a European bank default spreading contagion
throughout the global banking system was rife this week and
manifested itself mostly in the gapping out of bank credit
default swap spreads.
"If there is one true concern it's that something happens
to the financial system over in Europe. If that happens, then
it's 2008 all over again," said Mirko Mikelic, senior portfolio
manager at Fifth Third Asset management.
Bank of America, with its shares under pressure because of
its problems with mortgage losses, was the worst hit this week
as the cost of protecting its debt against potential default
spiked.
Five year CDS traded at around 332bp offered on Thursday
afternoon, 32bp wider on the day and 142bp wider from its
levels on August 4.
That means it costs $332,000 a year for five years to
insure $10 million of Bank of America (BAC.N) bonds.
Other banks were also caught up, with Citigroup (C.N)
trading around 220bp, 22bp wider on the day and 62bp wider on
the week; Morgan Stanley (MS.N) was 27bp wider on the day at
288bp and 94bp wider on the week.
Even Goldman Sachs (GS.N) suffered, trading 22bp wider at
223bp today and 60 wider from last Thursday.
Strategists have argued for months that bank bonds are
oversold and represent a great buying opportunity, but so far
their comments have been falling on deaf ears.
In his latest report, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Fred
Cannon echoed comments from other Wall St analysts that US
banks are in far better shape than European banks and if there
is any concern, it's about earnings, not viability.
"The capital and liquidity positions of banks are
significantly better than going into the 2009 recession," said
Cannon. "At this point in time the increased challenge for
banks is primarily an earnings issue rather than a balance
sheet issue."
Even so, longer term investors, like those managing
corporate pension plan funds, appear to be willing to ride
through the pain.
"Day to day you are on the phone or looking at your screens
and watching a fundamentally well constructed investment not do
well through a titanic volume of trading, but at the end of the
day it is the fundamentals. It is always the fundamentals of
the credit that you have to consider," said Tom Meyers, senior
client portfolio manager at Legal & General Investment
management America.
Meyers views US banks as solid investments, but is steering
clear of European bank bonds.
Everyone agrees, however, that it would be a new world for
the US banks if a European banking crisis erupted -- not
because US banks have much lending exposure to Europe, but more
because of counterparty risk.
Credit default swaps insuring French bank debt continued to
widen to new record levels on Thursday, a sign people are
worried about the health of those banks and rising funding
costs.
Societe Generale's (SOGN.PA) CDS were up 8 basis points at
342 basis points, after earlier trading as high as 383 basis
points, Markit data show.
This cost has more than doubled in the past two weeks,
coming under heavy pressure on Wednesday and Thursday, even
after its chief executive strenuously denied rumors of problems
at the bank.
BNP Paribas' (BNPP.PA) CDS costs were little changed on the
day at 236 basis points, after earlier rising to 256 basis
points, and are up from 110 basis points in early July. Credit
Agricole's (CAGR.PA) swap costs last traded at 271 bps, up from
130 basis points in early July.
