by Danielle Robinson

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (IFR) - Recent volatility has crushed US bank preferred share prices and dashed hopes that as much as $10bn worth of new deals could be issued by banks by year-end as Tier 1 capital securities.

Some $25 par deals bought by retail investors plunged by as much as 20 points in a day in recent weeks, a phenomenon not seen since the 2008-09 crisis.

Deals in the $1000 par structures sold to mostly institutional investors have also gapped out in spread versus senior bonds, causing would-be bank issuers to shelve deals that had been scheduled for the weeks ahead.

"I think banks that were planning to issue in the near term are evaluating how quickly they have to issue," said Kevin Ryan, co-head of FIG Solutions at Morgan Stanley in New York.

Although fixed income investors understand the equity-like performance of preferred stock in bad markets, their move up in price over the past few years had lulled many into a false sense of security in holding the high-yielding notes in a low-yield environment.

It could take months to repair both the investor base and the secondary market to a point where pricing is attractive again for banks. Some bankers expect many deals slated for this year will now come in the first half of 2012.

That is a blow to the US banking industry and underwriters.

US banks had hoped to get a headstart this year on replacing about $100bn of Trust Preferred Securities (TruPs) with about $50bn of new Tier 1 eligible securities.

Straight preferreds are so far the only security besides common shares that banks are confident will be Tier 1 eligible. Under Dodd Frank legislation, TruPs will lose their Tier 1 status between January 2013 and 2016 and about $50bn of new Tier 1 securities will be needed to make up the 1.5% of non-common Tier one in banks' capital structures.

Banks, however, are keen to get their TruPs off their books as soon as they start losing their eligibility because they will look like useless, expensive subordinated debt.

Banks also know that analysts will start in 2013 to look at their financials as if the TruPs had already lost their Tier 1 status and that capital adequacy will be judged accordingly.

With investors desperate for yield and the preferred market's good price performance all year, some underwriters thought that as much as $10bn of that $50bn of preferreds could be issued in the second half of 2011.

The process was expected to gear up after the Fed released its guidelines on Basel 3 requirements, now expected in September.

The idea was for banks to start with a steady stream of deals in second half 2011, to ensure good deal performance and best possible pricing over a period of time, rather than a rush of supply in 2012.

In theory that would help expand the investor base beyond the traditional preferred stock buyer.

Now, the opposite has happened.

"The recent volatility is less of a shock than it was in 08-09 but it's definitely affected demand in both the retail and institutional markets for preferreds," said Shobhit Gupta, senior credit strategist at Barclays Capital.

PNC THE ONLY JULY DEAL

Despite very low prices, investors aren't biting.

"The entire preferred space is high beta, and given the increase in volatility, people are reticent to pull the trigger and start buying at these levels," said Gupta.

Some investors are getting ready to buy once stability returns, he said.

"In a good market these securities are a great way for fixed income investors to pick up yield, but the challenge is when they reach an inflection point in a bad environment and actually start following equity. That's the point where a lot of fixed income investors start to worry about whether they want equity-like exposure in their portfolios."

Another challenge is the lack of comparables for deals structured for institutional investors, where the biggest deals can be priced.

PNC Financial's ( PNC.N ) $1bn preferred transaction in July is the only recent deal and its performance has been poor since investors took risk off the table.

The price has dropped from above par after issuance to as low as $93.00 and was this week trading around $94.50 or 7.47%, from a new issue yield of 6.75%. Its subordination premium over senior unsecured bonds has widened to almost 200bp from 110bp at issue.

Banks will have to work on establishing what they consider to be the appropriate spread difference between their senior and subordinated securities.

"The process of price discovery for a new preferred deal could potentially take several weeks," said Saurabh Monga, director of capital markets and treasury services at Deutsche Bank.

"After such a period of extreme volatility you have to re-open the market with senior unsecured debt from high quality issuers, where the price discovery process is relatively easy.

"You need these deals to perform well in the secondary markets and then you can start to establish an appropriate trading relationship between senior and subordinated securities. Once you have that, then you have something to base pricing on for a potential new preferred stock transaction."

Another problem is what bank will be willing to be the first to break the ice. The first few deals that eventually come to market will have to compensate investors for the recent lack of secondary market performance and volatility, said Monga.

That could mean deals are pushed out into the first half of 2012 from later this year.

It's possible the first preferred deals will be targeted at the retail investor, who is less sensitive to subordination premiums and simply wants a nice coupon to clip.

