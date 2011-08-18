by Danielle Robinson

NEW YORK, Aug 18 (IFR) - Triple-B rated corporates were surprised this week when they met a decidedly chillier reception in the new issue market than they have received all year.

Rather than being mobbed by investors clamoring for the higher yield on their paper, the triple-Bs, especially at the weaker end of the spectrum, were forced to offer as much as 70bp more than their comparables to get deals done.

In stark contrast, deals rated Single-A and better were on Wednesday being priced with virtually nothing in the way of new issue concessions.

"There is no doubt investors have shown a preference for Single-A and better rated names and that's meant that pricing triple Bs, especially weak triple-Bs, has become more challenging," said Jonathan Fine, head of investment grade debt syndicate at Goldman Sachs.

Goldman joined Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley as bookrunner on A-rated Walt Disney's ( DIS.N ) $1.8bn of five, 10 and 30 year bonds, which attracted huge demand, despite offering the all time lowest coupons for all three tranches, at 1.35%, 2.75% and 4.375%.

"There has been a flight to quality within the high grade market, as you can see in the volumes of new issues in the past few weeks, which have been driven by higher rated industrials," said Hans Mikkelsen, credit strategist at BofA Merrill.

Deal volume from triple-B corporates, the lowest level of investment grade, has been steadily deteriorating in recent months.

In June $10.1bn of triple B paper was priced versus $5.8bn of higher rated industrials, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch. This month, there's been about $9bn of triple B new issues and around $18bn of Single A and better rated industrial paper as of Wednesday's close.

"Some triple B deals have performed well, but we have seen this week that low triple B first-time issuers are having a more difficult time in the new issue market than they would have a few months ago," said Mikkelsen.

The change of fortune hit home early in the week, when Toronto-based Kinross Gold Corp ( K.TO ), rated BBB minus, debuted with $1bn of five, 10 and 30 year bonds.

Kinross started out with price discovery at the tightest end of its list of comparables, as one would expect for a gold-miner at a time of record gold prices.

Investors however pointed a stern finger at the wider end of comparables, forcing Kinross to offer 70bp more than its initial whispered levels.

Kinross's thrashing sent FLIR ( FLIR.O ), also a first time triple-B minus issuer in the market on the same day, ducking for cover.

The US maker of infrared camera technology and other surveillance equipment ended up chopping deal size by $100m to $250m and pricing its 10-year notes 10bp wider than Kinross's 10-year.

Two other issuers, Nabors Industries and Dentsply International, both at the stronger end of the triple-B credit category, did better, but only after learning from the Kinross experience by starting initial price thoughts at the wider end of comparables.

RECESSION FEARS WEIGH

One of the problems is that the triple-B category doesn't satisfy any investor type at the moment.

"High grade-only investors are migrating up the credit spectrum, away from BBBs, because they would be the worst affected rating category," if the US economy tipped into recession, said William Larkin, senior portfolio manager at Cabot Money Management.

"At the other end are people like myself, who invest in both high grade and high yield. We aren't looking at BBBs either because they're so expensive. The BBs were really damaged in the past few weeks and they offer better opportunities."

Triple-Bs are not only considered the most vulnerable to underperformance if the economy worsens, but because of their outperformance all year, they now offer little in the way of spread difference versus single A bonds.

"The relative difference between Triple-B and double-A spreads today is lower than it has been over many periods of time over the last century," said Rizwan Hussain, senior US credit strategist at Morgan Stanley.

"People feel more defensive and what you are giving up in terms of spread by being defensive today is quite low," he added.

The weaker end of the triple-B spectrum, meanwhile, is being compared with double-B spreads, which have been among the worst hit in recent weeks.

"In an environment where the non-investment grade world is seeing material weakness you will have situations where weak triple Bs may tend to be pulled wider by double Bs," said Andrew Karp, managing director of investment grade debt syndicate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

That said, Triple-B issuers are likely to continue hitting the market whenever a window of opportunity presents itself, regardless of the new issue concession.

"With Treasury yields so low, triple-B issuers, are still able to get very attractive coupon levels," added Karp.

(Danielle Robinson is a senior IFR reporter; Tel: +1 646 223 6141)