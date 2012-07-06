(Refiles to widen client distribution)
By Danielle Robinson
July 6 (IFR) - Bankers have been saying all year that M&A
was ready to pick up, and as the second half of 2012 kicks off,
it looks like that prediction is finally coming true.
A flurry of deals has been announced in the past few weeks,
including Dell's US$2.4bn purchase of Quest Software
, Walgreen's US$6.7bn acquisition of a 45% stake
in Alliance Boots and Anheuser-Busch InBev's purchase
of a remaining stake in Grupo Modelo for US$20bn.
For the most part, the deals are typical for corporates in
slow-growth environments -- they tend to be small, don't involve
a lot of leverage and are acquisitions of assets that
immediately complement existing businesses and boost revenue.
Although an impasse between buyer and seller regarding price
is still keeping the deal flow on the slow side, bankers are
reporting an increase in discussions between parties.
Because US corporations have spent the past few years
cutting operations to the bone to add to the bottom line, M&A
often seems like the next best thing to boosting earnings during
a period of limited growth.
"I'm very optimistic about issuance for the rest of the
year," said Leo Civitillo, managing director and global co-head
of fixed income capital markets at Morgan Stanley.
"Based on discussions the Street is having, there is a very
good chance that you will see M&A driving the fixed-income
market to another level in the second half," he said.
"We have a very robust backdrop for M&A, with a lot of cash
on the corporate side and a healthy fixed-income market with
very low rates."
BUILDING BRIDGES
A number of acquisitions and spinoff-related bridge loans
have already been signed, which will at some point be replaced
with permanent longer-dated bond issues.
Those include Abbott Laboratories, which has taken
out a US$7.5bn bridge related to its spinoff of AbbVie, its
pharmaceutical division.
Eaton, a diversified manufacturer has a US$6.7bn
bridge, related to its US$11.8bn cash and stock financing of its
acquisition of Cooper Industries.
Nestle has the big M&A-related bond deal everyone
is waiting for. Earlier this week it signed an US$8.5bn bridge
loan to back its US$11.85bn takeover of Pfizer Inc's
infant nutrition business.
Glencore is also likely to come to market in the
months ahead to take out a US$1.5bn bridge put towards its
US$6bn purchase of Viterra, a Canadian grain and oilseed
company.
Walgreen will look to issue about US$3.5bn of bonds to take
out a bridge related to its Alliance Boots acquisition, and
UPS's US$5bn bridge for the cash portion of its
acquisition of TNT Express.
UPS will also come to market for part of the US$6.8bn
financing for its acquisition of TNT Express. UPS said it will
finance the purchase with US$3bn in cash and the rest with debt.
Expectations are for more cross-border deals, given that
much of the US$1.7trn in cash on US corporate balance sheets is
kept offshore.
That would presumably mean more multi-currency deals, while
the larger M&A deals are very likely to include bond offerings
in US dollars, given the US market's depth and openness compared
to the euro markets.
"We expect to see a lot of US companies looking to Europe
for cheap targets," said Jody Lurie, credit strategist at Janney
Capital Markets.
Federal Reserve data show that there was US$1.74trn of cash
on non-financial US corporate balance sheets at the end of the
first quarter this year, with the 25 largest of 7,100 public
companies in the US accounting for 44% of all of that cash, and
the largest 50 for 53%.
Lurie noted that of the US$538bn in cash on hand at the 10
US companies with the biggest cash positions, at least US$240bn
has been generated by foreign subsidiaries and held overseas.
Rather than being taxed by bringing that money to the US,
"companies have been exploring foreign investments as means to
put this cash to use," said Lurie.
In the past year both Microsoft and Cisco, which are number
three and four on the list of top companies by cash holdings,
have entered into sizable acquisitions in Europe.
