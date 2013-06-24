June 24 (IFR) - Following both the equities rout and the
interbank liquidity squeeze in China, the US high-grade market
heads into Monday with global assets lower and Treasuries
massively underperforming in heavy volume. The benchmark 10-year
yield hit 2.65% this morning, its highest level since August
2011, laying the groundwork for another tenuous session in the
US credit markets after three straight days without any deals.
The spike in interest rates and the overall volatile tone
are likely to keep a lid on most new issuance again, even though
there's at least a solid backlog of smaller trades waiting in
the pipeline. Syndicate desks are expecting around USD10bn in
volume this week, but that may prove to be optimistic given the
current climate.
China's stocks lost 5%, their biggest intraday slide in
nearly four years, on news that the PBOC refrained from
injecting additional capital into the markets. Locally it was
reported that five Chinese companies have also delayed or
postponed deals. Meanwhile Dallas Fed President Fisher will
speak on US monetary policy at 1pm, and his likely hawkish
remarks could send the already jittery markets reeling.
- Dow Futures: -153 S&P Futures: -18.75, Nasdaq Futures: -26.25
- CDX IG20: 5.5bp wider, CDX HY20: 1.25 point lower
- 10-yr UST yield: 2.648%, +13.4bp; 30-yr UST yield: 3.641%,
+7.7bp
USD HIGH-GRADE CALENDAR
Kookmin Bank, A1/A/A, has mandated Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, HSBC and Mizuho to
arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in Asia,
Europe and the US.
Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Economico e Social,
Baa2/BBB, is arranging fixed income investor meetings with
scheduled stops in London, New York, Boston and Los Angeles thru
coordinators Deutsche Bank, Itau BBA and JP Morgan.
Odebrecht Offshore Drilling Finance is marketing a USD
benchmark 144A/Reg S senior secured amortizer maturing in 2022.
The deal is expected to receive an investment-grade rating.
HSBC, Itau and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as global
coordinators, while BB Securities, BNP Paribas and Santander are
bookrunners.
The Republic of Korea, Aa3/A+, has mandated joint leads
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, KDB and Woori
Bank to arrange investor meetings, with a possible deal to
follow.
Russian Agricultural Bank, a 100% state-owned Russian bank
rated Baa1/BBB, has mandated JPM, RBS and VTB Capital to arrange
a series of fixed-income investor meetings. An international
bond issue may follow, subject to market conditions.
USD HIGH-YIELD CALENDAR
In the high-yield market, all eyes will be on the mega deal
from pharmaceutical giant Valeant, which is attempting to sell
USD3.225bn this week through a two-part offering to help fund
its acquisition of Bausch & Lomb. If placed, it will be the
third largest high-yield bond issue this year.
The deal, led by Goldman Sachs as lead left bookrunner, and
JPMorgan, BofA Merrill, Barclays, Morgan Stanley and RBC joint
bookrunners, will be split between two tranches of senior
unsecured notes due 2021 and 2023, and will be callable after
three and five years respectively.
The yield-to-worst on the Barclays High Yield Index moved
out to 6.62% on Friday. The index is now 169bp wider than the
alltime low of 4.95% on May 9.
OVERNIGHT HEADLINES
FED, CHINA CONCERNS PRESSURE SHARES, DOLLAR GAINS
Plans by the U.S. central bank to scale back its money
printing combined with fears that China's policy may be
tightening to lift the dollar on Monday, while bonds, shares and
commodities extended last week's losses.
The Federal Reserve's signal that the era of cheap central
bank money - which saw many assets hit record highs - was coming
to an end has raised fears of prolonged market shakeout.
A warning from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) that local
banks needed to do a better job of managing their cash and
lending saw Chinese shares suffer their biggest daily loss in
nearly four years. The PBOC has been allowing short term rates
to rise steeply in a bid to pressure the bank's to end the
funding of speculative investments, but its efforts have raised
fears about the impact on China's already slowing growth rate.
GERMAN BUSINESS MOOD BRIGHTENS BUT RISKS ABOUND
German business morale edged up in June as exporters
anticipated an upturn in fortunes, raising hopes that Europe's
largest economy is putting recent weakness behind it - though a
fragile global backdrop suggested the mood could darken. The
Munich-based Ifo think-tank said on Monday its business climate
index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, climbed
for a second month running to 105.9 from 105.7 in May, in line
with the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll.
TENET HEALTHCARE TO BUY VANGUARD HEALTH FOR $4.3BN
U.S. hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp will buy
smaller rival Vanguard Health Systems Inc for $4.3 billion
including debt to expand into new geographies. The offer of $21
per share represents a premium of 70 percent to Vanguard's
Friday close. Vanguard shares were up 66 percent at $20.51 in
thin trading before the bell. The companies said the deal
includes the assumption of $2.5 billion of debt. Tenet said it
expects the deal to add to earnings in the first year and
estimates annual savings of $100 million to $200 million.
VODAFONE AGREES $10BN KABEL DEUTSCHLAND DEAL
Vodafone has agreed to buy Germany's largest cable operator
Kabel Deutschland for 7.7 billion euros ($10 billion), betting
on TV and fixed-line services in its biggest deal since 2007.
Announcing its second major acquisition for a European
fixed-line network in 12 months, Vodafone said it would pay 87
euros ($110) per share for the group to enable it to offer more
competitive packages with TV, fixed-line and broadband services
to its mobile customers. The world's second-largest mobile
operator, following up its acquisition of Cable & Wireless
Worldwide, is however paying a rich price for the German firm
and its 8.5 million homes.
AIG EXTENDS DEADLINE ON AIRCRAFT-LEASING UNIT PURCHASE
American International Group's unit extended the date for a
Chinese consortium to get regulatory approvals to buy the
airplane-leasing business till July 31. AIG announced the deal
to sell International Lease Finance Corp (ILFC) last December
for $4.8 billion to a consortium including New China Trust,
one-fifth owned by Barclays Plc , China Aviation Industrial Fund
and P3 Investments. Last month, the two sides agreed to extend
the deadline for the deal's closing by a month, to mid-June.
GLOBAL MACRO
- Treasury bonds heavy under follow through selling
overnight, belly leads way lower. Leveraged accounts actively
sell, Asian accounts also sell front-end through 10s.
- The tactical bias is defensive and favors the selling of
strength; look for a range of 2.64% to 2.54% in 10s
- Shanghai comp down 5.3% but holding 1949 from 4th Dec as
funding crisis continues
- China central bank holds line on shadow banking as rates
spike
- ECB/Buba Weidmann - ECB unlikely to launch unlimited bond
purchases, don't count on low rates forever - Sueddeutsche
Zeitung
- German Jun IFO Bus/clim 105.9 vs 105.7 prev, 105.9 exp
- Italy Jun consumer confidence 95.7 vs 85.9 prev, 86.3 exp
- EUR STOXX 50 down 1% after big losses in Asia especially
China
- 10yr Spain hits 5.00% before improving and is actually
tighter on the day
- European Credit Indices wider, iTraxx S-19 XOver moves
12.8bp higher to 513.5bp, Main climbs 5.3bp to 129.1bp
US DATA
08:30 CFNAI (May) (prev -0.53)
10:30 Dallas Fed Texas Mfg Survey (June) (prev -10.5)
EVENTS
11:00 Fed outright Treasury coupon purchase (03/31/2019 -
05/31/2020) ($3.00 - $3.75 bln)
13:00 FRB Dallas's Fisher (non-voter, hawk) on monetary
policy and the economy; London)
