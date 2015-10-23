LONDON, Oct 23 (IFR) - Swiss banks will have to
substantially increase debt issuance and overhaul their capital
structures in the coming years to meet stringent new regulations
set by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority.
Finma unveiled fresh capital requirements for global
systemically important banks operating in the country on
Wednesday that made already tough capital demands in the country
- known as the "Swiss finish" - even tougher. Banks have until
the end of 2019 to comply.
Analysts estimate that the shortfall for new "bail-in"
instruments under the new rules could be as high as SFr76bn and
said they expected holding company issuance to increase
materially as a result.
"Switzerland was early in putting harsh and demanding
requirements on its banks but as time progressed, the rest of
the world has migrated towards Switzerland, and this is about
putting them one step ahead again," one FIG DCM banker said.
The changes come three years after Switzerland introduced
the Swiss finish, which set a 19% total capital requirement
based on risk-weighted assets. Under the latest rules, this has
increased to 28.6%.
However, while the increase is large, it is changes to
leverage rules that will hurt banks more. Banks will now need to
hold 10% of their total exposures in going and gone concern
capital - more than double the previous 4.56%.
"What this highlights is that big is not beautiful and the
bigger you are, the more capital you need," said Laurent Frings,
co-head of EMEA credit research at Aberdeen Asset Management.
"Achieving decent return on equity will be harder and harder for
these banks."
Credit Suisse and UBS started issuing senior debt out of
their holding companies this year, but expectations of more
supply on top of what is forecast from banks in other
jurisdictions like the UK are likely to pressure spreads.
"It will be expensive for all of us," the FIG DCM banker
added. "I feel that price discovery on the investor side is not
yet completed and we have some way to go in finding the right
price."
A Credit Suisse 2.25bn 1.25% 2022 senior holding company
bond widened 14bp to swaps plus 132bp bid on Thursday, according
to Tradeweb prices.
"As debt investors, we have become regulatory analysts,"
said Frings. "The supply and demand risk is a big part of the
analysis right now as opposed to the pure credit risk."
Credit Suisse and UBS started issuing out of their holding
companies this year, but have a long way still to go. UBS raised
US$4.3bn of holdco debt in September, its first such trade in
the format.
Credit Suisse has raised over US$11bn-equivalent so far this
year in dollars, euros and sterling.
BYE BYE LOW COCO
Finma has split the new requirements into going and
gone-concern capital.
Based on a leverage ratio measure, at least 3.5% of going
concern requirements must be held in Common Equity Tier 1 and
1.5% in high trigger Additional Tier 1. The gone concern
requirements must be met by 5% "bail-in" instruments. Low
trigger Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 CoCos will be a thing of
the past.
According to CreditSights, Credit Suisse has SFr6.8bn of
Tier 2 CoCos outstanding and SFr5.1bn of low trigger AT1s. UBS
has SFr10.5bn of Tier 2 CoCos and SFr2.1bn of low trigger AT1s.
"The Swiss banks had issued quite a bit of Tier 2 CoCo debt
and this will be grandfathered until all rules are applicable in
2019," said Mondher Bettaieb Loriot, portfolio manager at
Vontobel. From then, these Tier 2 CoCos will start to be
replaced and this is also an explanation why holdco debt might
start increasing."
The 5% in bail-in instruments on the leverage ratio measure
equates to 14.3% on a risk-weighted asset basis, which is half
of the total loss absorbing capacity. This makes Switzerland the
first country to define binding requirements for total loss
absorbing capacity, Finma said in a statement.
Market participants have started speculating on what might
happen to the outstanding debt. Analysts believe banks could
decide to take a proactive approach and either launch buybacks
or consent solicitations to change into TLAC-eligible debt.
"I would point out that the Tier 2 CoCos from CS and UBS are
extremely good value at the moment in light of the orderly
replacement schedule and the fact that they are grandfathered
(no regulatory calls anticipated for those as a result)," said
Bettaieb Loriot.
(Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Gareth Gore, Julian
Baker)