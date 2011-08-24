NEW YORK Aug 24 Alaskan North Slope crude ANSW- traded at $21.47 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate CLc1 on Wednesday, a trade source said.

The contract calls for 450,000 barrels of crude to be delivered in the month of September.

On Aug. 5, ANS traded at $20.25 over September West Texas Intermediate.

(Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by David Gregorio)

