* Switch from West Texas Intermediate as benchmark
* Continues worldwide trend away from using WTI
(Adds background, detail on Saudi Arabia, paragraphs 7-9)
HOUSTON Oct 20 Colombia's Ecopetrol ECO.CN
has switched the pricing basis for its Vasconia and Castilla
grade crude oils from troubled U.S. benchmark West Texas
Intermediate to North Sea Brent, market sources said Thursday.
The switch, which marks the latest change in physical crude
pricing due to distortions in WTI's value this year, began with
cargoes deliverable in September and follows test shipments
priced against Brent earlier this year.
"We are just not using WTI at the moment," an Ecopetrol
trader said.
Colombia has supplied about 4 percent of U.S. crude oil
imports so far this year, or an average of 354,000 barrels per
day. In February, an Ecopetrol trader said it had offered some
Castilla crude against Brent but added that it was not for all
volumes.
Rising oil inventories in the U.S. Midwest, including the
Oklahoma delivery point for the New York Mercantile Exchange
oil futures contract for WTI, have pushed the U.S. contract to
record discounts to Brent and stirred questions about WTI's
value as a benchmark.
While U.S. crude prices in the Midwest have dropped
dramatically, physical oil prices along the U.S. Gulf Coast and
other important import regions are more closely aligned with
Brent futures.
The spread reflects the limited deliverability of crudes
from the interior of North America to the Gulf Coast due to a
lack of southbound pipelines. Gulf Coast refineries are heavy
users of imports from Africa and elsewhere priced against
Brent.
The move away from WTI accelerated when major U.S. supplier
Saudi Arabia in 2010 moved pricing of its U.S. cargoes away
from WTI to the Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI), which is based
on Gulf of Mexico crudes Mars, Poseidon and Southern Green
Canyon.
Launched in 2009 by the British-based oil-pricing and
energy news service Argus, ASCI is considered more reflective
than WTI of the value of heavy sour crudes.
(Reporting by Bruce Nichols; additional reporting by Matthew
Robinson; Editing by Andrea Evans)