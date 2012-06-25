SEOUL, June 25 Data on South Korea oil imports in May released by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) on Monday.

For story on South Korea's Iranian imports:

(in 1,000 barrels unless specified)

May 2012 April 2012 May 2011 Crude oil imports 82,424 73,241 72,368 (1,000 b/d) 2,659 2,441 2,334 Oil product demand 67,703 61,618 62,292 (1,000 b/d) 2,184 2,054 2,009 Crude runs 81,089 73,799 77,316 Oil product output 88,115 79,320 84,332 (1,000 b/d) 2,842 2,644 2,720 End-month private oil stocks 67,344 63,521 64,394

Crude oil stocks 12,627 11,322 9,648

Oil product stocks 46,624 44,538 48,095 Oil product exports 34,929 32,128 35,222 Oil product imports 23,489 22,022 22,572

Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are used to make premium oil products.

Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in May compared with a month and a year earlier are as follows: Country May 2012 April 2012 May 2011 Saudi Arabia 27,701 23,041 22,710 Kuwait 13,291 9,681 8,450 UAE 9,140 5,388 8,641 Qatar 7,823 8,115 5,696 Iran 3,963 7,524 6,553

Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in January-May compared with a month and a year earlier are as follows: Country Jan-May 2012 Jan-May 2011 Jan-May 2010 Saudi Arabia 127,479 118,148 112,520 Kuwait 52,971 42,951 43,906 Qatar 42,686 37,360 22,086 UAE 39,256 36,142 49,426 Iran 29,216 34,654 32,264 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Jijo Jacob)