TORONTO, April 20 The Canadian dollar slipped
modestly against a broadly stronger U.S. dollar on Monday and
softer crude prices, but was stronger against all other major
currencies after last week's rally.
The loonie on Friday touched its strongest level since
January following better-than-forecast domestic data and a more
hawkish tone from the Bank of Canada.
The stronger greenback, which makes dollar-traded
commodities like oil less attractive for holders of other
currencies, dented the price of crude, while news that
production in Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest crude exporter,
would stay near record levels, also weighed on prices. Canada is
a major exporter of oil and sensitive to the price moves.
* At 9:08 a.m. EDT (1308 GMT), the Canadian dollar
was trading at C$1.2236 to the greenback, or 81.73 U.S. cents, a
slight dip from the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.2228,
or 81.78 U.S. cents on Friday.
* The currency traded between C$1.2180 and C$1.2260 on
Monday.
* Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz and New York Federal
Reserve President William Dudley both speak on Monday at
Bloomberg's monetary summit on Monday. Poloz will talk about
"Navigating the Commodities Supercycle".
* U.S. crude prices were down 0.61 percent to $55.4,
while Brent crude lost 0.90 percent to $62.88.
* The Canadian dollar is expected to trade between C$1.2180
and C$1.2300 against the U.S. dollar on Monday, according to RBC
Capital Markets.
* Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the
maturity curve, with the two-year price up 0.5
Canadian cent to yield 0.625 percent and the benchmark 10-year
falling 1 Canadian cent to yield 1.407 percent.
* The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was 11.3 basis
points, while the 10-year spread was -46.3 bps.
