DIARY - Today in Washington - March 27
1100/1500: The USDA releases weekly U.S. export inspections for grains and oilseeds.
* Canadian dollar at C$1.2237 or 81.72 U.S. cents * Bond prices mostly lower across the maturity curve TORONTO, April 22 The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, as the prices of crude oil, a key Canadian export, edged higher, underpinned by a softer dolar. With little domestic economic news on tap this week, the loonie will remain sidelined, with moves driven largely by the U.S. dollar and U.S. crude prices. * At 9:22 a.m. EDT (1322 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.2237 to the greenback, or 81.72 U.S. cents, stronger than the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.2281, or 81.43 U.S. cents on Monday. * The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.2208 Its weakest level was C$1.2287. * U.S. existing home sales data for March is due at 10:00 a.m. EDT. * U.S. crude prices were up 0.1 percent to $56.66, while Brent crude added 0.8 percent to $62.59. * The Canadian dollar, which was outperforming most of its key currency counterparts except the Australian dollar and the British pound, will likely trade between C$1.2215 and C$1.2305 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, according to National Bank Financial Group. * Canadian government bond prices were mostly lower across the maturity curve, with the two-year price down 1.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.653 percent and the benchmark 10-year falling 25 Canadian cents to yield 1.469 percent. * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was 12.1 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -45.4. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)
WASHINGTON, March 24 The Federal Reserve's willingness to accept higher inflation is not an effort to "make up" for weak price increases in recent years, but to ensure its 2 percent target is viewed credibly, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said on Friday.