* Canadian dollar at C$1.2147 or 82.32 U.S. cents
* Bond prices higher across the maturity curve
TORONTO, April 24 The Canadian dollar held
steady against the greenback on Friday, as a softer U.S. dollar,
wilted by another batch of disappointing economic data, offset
weaker U.S. crude prices.
The U.S. dollar, already pressured by weak new home sales
data for March, a rise in U.S. jobless claims and subdued
factory activity earlier this week, remained softer against a
basket of currencies on Friday. U.S. durable goods orders in
March painted a mixed picture of sluggish growth, which could
prompt the Federal Reserve to hold off hiking interest rates.
* At 9:41 a.m. EDT (1341 GMT), the Canadian dollar
was trading at C$1.2147 to the greenback, or 82.32 U.S. cents,
little changed from the Bank of Canada's official close of
C$1.2146, or 82.33 U.S. cents.
* The currency traded between $1.2103 and C$1.2161 during
the session.
* U.S. durable goods orders rose 4 percent, but fell 0.2
percent excluding transportation orders. Core capital goods
orders fell 0.5 percent, while core capital shipments fell 0.4
percent.
* Bank of Canada Governor Poloz will speak on Friday at a
conference in Washington on import/exports.
* U.S. crude prices were down 1.7 percent to $56.75,
while Brent crude added 0.19 percent to $64.97. Canada
is a major exporter of oil.
* The Canadian dollar is expected to trade between C$1.2100
and C$1.2200 against the U.S. dollar on Friday, according to
KnightsbridgeFX.com.
* Canadian government bond prices were higher across the
maturity curve, with the two-year price up 1.5
Canadian cents to yield 0.644 percent and the benchmark 10-year
rising 19 Canadian cents to yield 1.463 percent.
* The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was 12.8 basis
points, while the 10-year spread was -45.8.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Nick Zieminski)