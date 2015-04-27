* Canadian dollar at C$1.2132, or 82.43 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across the maturity curve TORONTO, April 27 The Canadian dollar was stronger against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, benefiting from slightly more favorable crude prices. There was also little economic news on the calendar ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement on Wednesday to drive direction. The loonie, which was also stronger against other major currencies, has been rangebound below C$1.23 over the last week and a half. Previously it had rallied on the Bank of Canada's more optimistic view of the second half of this year. Lukewarm U.S. data for the first quarter, which has put the greenback under some pressure, has also helped the loonie recently. * At 9:43 a.m. EDT (1343 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.2132 to the greenback, or 82.43 U.S. cents, stronger than the Bank of Canada's official close on Friday of C$1.2170, or 82.17 U.S. cents. * The loonie's strongest level of the session was C$1.213 Its weakest level was C$1.2205. * The Fed kicks off a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday and investors will be looking for clues on the Fed's view of the economy and when it will likely move to hike interest rates. * U.S. crude prices were up 0.49 percent at $57.43, while Brent crude added 0.03 percent to $65.3. * The Canadian dollar will probably trade between C$1.21 and C$1.22 against the U.S. dollar on Monday, according to KnightsbridgeFX.com. * Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the maturity curve, with longer-term debt falling. The two-year price was down 1.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.640 percent, and the benchmark 10-year fell 25 Canadian cents to yield 1.468 percent. * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was 11.1 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -46.5. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)