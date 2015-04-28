* Canadian dollar at C$1.2090 or 82.71 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across the maturity curve TORONTO, April 28 The Canadian dollar rose modestly against a slumping greenback on Tuesday, with the U.S. dollar hitting a one-month low ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting this week that may provide clues on when the Fed will raise interest rates. The U.S. economy has shown signs of slowing with a lackluster run of first-quarter economic data, pushing expectations for a rate hike toward the second half of 2015. Domestically, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins were speaking before the House of Commons finance committee on Tuesday morning on the state of the economy and the impact of cheap crude. * At 9:16 a.m. EDT (1316 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.2090 to the greenback, or 82.71 U.S. cents, stronger than the Bank of Canada's official close on Monday of C$1.2101, or 82.64 U.S. cents. * The loonie has traded between C$1.2050 and C$1.2116 on Tuesday. * U.S. consumer confidence data for April was due at 10:00 a.m. EDT * On Wednesday, the U.S. first-quarter GDP data is due at 8:30 a.m. EDT and the Fed will issue a policy statement at 2:00 p.m. * U.S. crude prices were up 0.02 percent at $57, while Brent crude lost 0.17 percent to $64.72. The weaker U.S. dollar has provided some support for oil, with prices holding near 2015 highs. * The Canadian dollar, which was underperforming most of its key currency counterparts, is expected to trade between C$1.2020 and C$1.2100 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, according to RBC Capital Markets. * Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the maturity curve, with longer-term debt declining. The two-year price was down 1.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.655 percent and the benchmark 10-year fell 31 Canadian cents to yield 1.496 percent. * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was 9.2 basis points, while the 10-year spread was 46.0. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway)