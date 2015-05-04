* Canadian dollar at C$1.2105 or 82.61 U.S. cents
* Bond prices mixed across the maturity curve
TORONTO, May 4 The Canadian dollar strengthened
some half a cent against its U.S. counterpart and rallied
against other major currencies on Monday as crude prices rose to
2015 highs.
The price of crude, a significant Canadian export, was
bolstered by expectations China will inject stimulus into its
economy following the latest set of soft data.
* At 9:08 a.m. ET (1308 GMT), the Canadian dollar
was trading at C$1.2105 to the greenback, or 82.61 U.S. cents,
stronger than the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.2157,
or 82.26 U.S. cents.
* The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.2091
Its weakest level was C$1.218.
* Trading is thinner and deal flows light, however, due to
the UK's May bank holiday.
* U.S. factory orders data are due at 10:00 a.m. Otherwise,
it is a quiet start to the week, which culminates with U.S. and
Canadian employment data for April, due at 8:30 a.m. on Friday.
* Several Federal Reserve members and Canada's Finance
Minister Joe Oliver are slated to speak on Monday.
* U.S. crude prices were up 0.27 percent to $59.31,
while Brent crude added 0.50 percent to $66.79.
* The Canadian dollar is expected to trade between C$1.2050
and C$1.2150 against the U.S. dollar on Monday, according to
KnightsbridgeFX.com.
* Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the
maturity curve, with the longer-term bonds falling. The two-year
price rose 0.5 Canadian cent to yield 0.707 percent
and the benchmark 10-year fell 12 Canadian cents to
yield 1.67 percent.
* The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was 11.6 basis
points, while the 10-year spread was -43.8.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)