TORONTO May 5 The Canadian dollar briefly weakened before hitting a session high on Tuesday after reports showed major trade deficits in both Canada and the United States.

The currency briefly weakened, before hitting a session high of C$1.2057 to the U.S. dollar, or 82.94 U.S. cents, compared with Monday's close of C$1.2092 to the greenback, or 82.70 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)