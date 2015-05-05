BRIEF-Wageworks on April 4 entered into second amended, restated credit agreement by and among co, guarantors & lenders
* On April 4 co entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement by and among co, guarantors & lenders - sec filing
TORONTO May 5 The Canadian dollar briefly weakened before hitting a session high on Tuesday after reports showed major trade deficits in both Canada and the United States.
The currency briefly weakened, before hitting a session high of C$1.2057 to the U.S. dollar, or 82.94 U.S. cents, compared with Monday's close of C$1.2092 to the greenback, or 82.70 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)
April 5 JAB Holdings, the owner of Caribou Coffee and Peet's Coffee & Tea, said on Wednesday it would buy U.S. bakery chain Panera Bread Co in a deal valued at about $7.5 billion, including debt, as it expands its coffee and breakfast empire.
* Intelivideo - has completed a $5.6 million round of funding lead by existing investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: