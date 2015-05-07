* Canadian dollar at C$1.2106 or 82.60 U.S. cents * Bond prices mostly higher across the maturity curve TORONTO, May 7 The Canadian dollar eased against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday ahead of employment data on Friday from both the United States and Canada and as oil prices eased after touching 2015 highs in the previous session. The greenback rose broadly after data showed lower-than-expected U.S. weekly jobless claims. Friday's jobs numbers for April will be among the first major set of second-quarter data for both countries, following a tough first quarter. Central banks on both sides of the border have expressed optimism that their economies will strengthen this quarter and investors will assess how the data may affect the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on when it will begin hiking interest rates as well as the Bank of Canada's decision on whether to keep rates steady or make another cut. * At 9:19 a.m. EDT (1319 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.2106 against the greenback, or 82.60 U.S. cents, weaker than the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.2040, or 83.06 U.S. cents, on Wednesday. * The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.2033 Its weakest level was C$1.2107. * U.S. data showed jobless claims rose 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 265,000, well below expectations of 280,000 and holding near 15-year lows. * The value of Canadian building permits had its biggest increase in six months in March, jumping 11.6 percent to C$6.87 billion, and topping forecasts for a gain of 2.5 percent. * U.S. crude prices were down 0.82 percent at $60.43, while Brent crude lost 0.69 percent to $67.3. * The Canadian dollar, which was underperforming nearly all of its key currency counterparts, is expected to trade between C$1.2035 and C$1.2130 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, according to National Bank Financial. * Canadian government bond prices were mostly higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year price flat to yield 0.702 percent and the benchmark 10-year rising 20 Canadian cents to yield 1.8 percent. * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was 6.7 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -41.2. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway)