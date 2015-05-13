BRIEF-Forum Merger Corp prices IPO of 15 mln units at $10 per unit
* Forum Merger Corporation announces pricing of $150 million initial public offering
* Canadian dollar at C$1.1953 or 83.66 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve TORONTO, May 13 The Canadian dollar on Wednesday hit its strongest level since mid-January against its U.S. counterpart, following disappointing U.S. economic data that pushed the greenback to nearly three-month lows against a basket of major currencies. The loonie extended earlier gains that were helped by higher crude prices. U.S. stockpiles fell for a second straight week, a sign the world's biggest oil market could be rebalancing. U.S. retail sales missed forecasts in April, holding steady as households scaled back big-ticket purchases such as cars. Meanwhile, April import prices in the United States fell for a 10th straight month, likely due to the strong U.S. dollar. Market participants were hoping for more upbeat signs of an improving second quarter following a soft first quarter. Both data sets could fuel expectations the Federal Reserve will hold off hiking interest rates anytime soon. * At 9:05 a.m. EDT (1305 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.1953 to the greenback, or 83.66 U.S. cents, stronger than the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.2018, or 83.21 U.S. cents. * The currency hit C$1.1928 shortly after the data was released, breaking through the recent C$1.1940 barrier, and the loonie's strongest level since January 15, 2015. Its weakest level of the session was C$1.2028. * U.S. retail sales were flat in April versus expectations of a 0.2 percent growth. Figures for March were revised up, however, to show a 1.1 percent increase versus the previously report 0.9 percent. * U.S. import prices fell 0.3 percent in April, after slipping 0.2 percent in March. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise of 0.3 percent. Export prices fell 0.7 percent, compared with expectations of a 0.1 percent rise. * U.S. crude prices were up 0.95 percent to $61.33, while Brent crude added 0.69 percent to $67.32. * The Canadian dollar, which was underperforming many of its key currency counterparts, is expected to trade between C$1.1920 and C$1.2030 against the U.S. dollar during the North American session, RBC Capital Markets. * Canadian government bond prices were higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year price up 4 Canadian cents to yield 0.674 percent and the benchmark 10-year rising 38 Canadian cents to yield 1.759 percent. * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was 10.6 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -45.9 basis points. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, April 6 Investors yanked the most money from U.S.-based equity funds since December during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, as they feared stocks may be overpriced given the many roadblocks in implementing U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies. Nearly $12 billion drained from the stock funds in the seven days through April 5, including $7 billion
* Angiodynamics announces pricing of secondary offering by selling stockholders