DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 24
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
* Canadian dollar at C$1.2299 or 81.31 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve TORONTO, May 25 The Canadian dollar was steady against its U.S. counterpart on Monday in light holiday trading and ahead of a busy week in Canadian economic news. Investors are focused on the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision on Wednesday and first-quarter economic growth data on Friday. The loonie's pause comes after a retreat to a five-week low on Friday and with U.S. and many European markets closed for various holidays. * At 9:14 a.m. EDT (1314 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.2299 to the greenback, or 81.31 U.S. cents, little changed from the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.2301, or 81.29 U.S. cents on Friday. * The currency traded within a relatively narrow range of between C$1.2276 and C$1.2307. * The price of oil, a key Canadian export and driver for the currency, was just marginally lower. U.S. crude was down 0.47 percent at $59.44, while Brent crude lost 0.06 percent to $65.33. * The loonie, which was weaker than most of its key currency counterparts, is expected to trade between C$1.2250 and C$1.2320 against the U.S. dollar on Monday, according to RBC Capital Markets. * Canadian government bond prices were generally higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year price up 1.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.673 percent and the benchmark 10-year rising 15 Canadian cents to yield 1.755 percent. * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was 5.5 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -46.0 basis points. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
April 5 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, April 4 More companies, including carmaker BMW and insurer Allstate, have pulled their advertising from Fox News' "The O’Reilly Factor" television program days after the New York Times reported Fox and star host Bill O’Reilly paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.