* Canadian dollar at C$1.2345, or 81.00 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across the maturity curve By Andrea Hopkins TORONTO, June 12 The Canadian dollar softened further against the greenback on Friday as the U.S. currency benefited from comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the problem of a strong euro and the price of oil continued to slide. The euro sank on Friday after Merkel made a rare comment on exchange rates by saying a strong euro made it harder for countries like Spain and Portugal to reap the benefits of economic reform. World shares saw a muted end on Friday to what has been their best week since April, as yet another setback in Greek debt talks took its toll on European markets. * At around 9:26 EDT (1326 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.2345 to the greenback, or 81.00 U.S. cents, weaker than Thursday's close at C$1.2275, or 81.47 U.S. cents. * The currency has traded between C$1.2279 and C$1.2347 so far in the session. * In Canada, Canadian home prices rose in May to a record high despite a drop in Calgary as weak oil prices continued to hurt demand in Canada's energy heartland, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Friday. * In the U.S., producer prices in May recorded their biggest increase in more than 2-1/2 years as the cost of gasoline and food rose, suggesting that an oil-driven downward drift in prices was nearing an end. * Brent crude was trading 32 cents lower at $64.79 a barrel at 1100 GMT, while U.S. light crude was down 53 cents at $60.24. Oil prices slipped on Friday after the world's top crude exporter Saudi Arabia said it was ready to raise output to new record highs, potentially adding to a global supply glut. * Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the maturity curve, with the two-year rising 0.5 Canadian cent to yield 0.652 percent and the benchmark 10-year falling 11 Canadian cents to yield 1.825 percent. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Andrew Hay)