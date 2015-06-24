* Canadian dollar at C$1.2365 or 80.87 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve TORONTO, June 24 The Canadian dollar slipped against its U.S. counterpart in cautious trade on Wednesday as crude oil prices nudged lower and the market anxiously awaited news on whether a deal to resolve the Greek debt crisis was near. Oil prices eased even though U.S. government crude inventory data due later in the session was forecast to show a drop in stocks for an eighth straight week. Canada is a major oil exporter and the loonie's moves are often linked with crude prices. * At 9:55 a.m. EDT (1355 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.2365 to the greenback, or 80.87 U.S. cents, softer than the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.2333, or 81.08 U.S. cents, on Tuesday. * The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.2276, while its weakest level was C$1.2375. * The U.S. economy contracted during the first quarter, but less than previously estimated, with growth rebounding so far in the second quarter. Market reaction to the data was fairly muted. * The Canadian dollar, which was underperforming most of its key currency counterparts, was expected to trade between C$1.2300 and C$1.2400 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, according to KnightsbridgeFX.com. * Canadian government bond prices were higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year price up 2.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.619 percent and the benchmark 10-year rising 23 Canadian cents to yield 1.802 percent. * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -8.3 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -59.3 basis points. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway)