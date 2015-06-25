* Canadian dollar at C$1.2351 or 80.97 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the maturity curve TORONTO, June 25 The Canadian dollar firmed against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, but its moves were limited to a narrow range as there was no domestic economic data to drive direction, while global market focus stayed riveted on Greece. Markets were anxiously awaiting news on whether debt-laden Greece and its creditors had reached an 11th-hour deal to stave off default. "A lot of investors have been forced to the sidelines until we get more clarity on what's going on with Greece," said Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at TD Securities. "The flow of headlines overnight has dampened interest quite significantly in the markets here." Osborne, who forecasts the Canadian dollar will close the year near C$1.30 to the greenback, also noted that trading activity was trailing off heading into the typically slow month of July. * At 9:47 a.m. EDT (1347 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.2351 to the greenback, or 80.97 U.S. cents, stronger than the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.24, or 80.65 U.S. cents, on Wednesday. * The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.2332, while its weakest was C$1.2399. * U.S. consumer spending recorded its largest increase in nearly six years in May, the latest evidence that economic growth was picking up steam in the second quarter after a tough first quarter. * Canadian government bond prices were lower across the maturity curve, with the two-year price down 1 Canadian cent to yield 0.607 percent and the benchmark 10-year falling 18 Canadian cents to yield 1.795 percent. * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -8.9 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -60.1 basis points. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway)