TORONTO, July 10 The Canadian dollar strengthened to a session high against the greenback on Friday after Canadian employment data came in better than expected, with full-time gains offsetting a drop in part-time jobs. The Canadian dollar was at C$1.2664 to the greenback, or 78.96 U.S. cents, stronger than just before the data and Thursday's Bank of Canada close of C$1.2707, or 78.70 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)