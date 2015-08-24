* Canadian dollar at C$1.3249 or 75.48 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve TORONTO, Aug 24 The Canadian dollar sank against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, to its lowest level in 11 years, as crude prices fell 4 percent after Chinese stock markets took their biggest one-day hit since the financial crisis. A recent string of disappointing data out of China, including a survey on Friday that showed further deterioration in the country's manufacturing activity, sparked expectations Beijing might take steps to sooth markets. Chinese stocks fell nearly 9 percent after no move was made. Worries that stalling growth in one of the world's largest economies and commodities consumers will spur a global economic slowdown drove dramatic declines in global equities and commodities. At 9:25 a.m. EDT (1325 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3249 to the greenback, or 75.48 U.S. cents, sharply lower than the Bank of Canada's official close on Friday of C$1.3169, or 75.94 U.S. cents. A weak greenback, which fell to its lowest level in two months against a basket of major currencies, was not enough to support to the loonie, which fell along side other commodities-sensitive currencies. The price of crude, a significant Canadian export, fell as low as $38.59 a barrel, after having already suffered its longest weekly losing streak since 1986 last week. The Canadian dollar is expected to trade between C$1.3210 and C$1.3310 against the U.S. dollar on Monday, according to Royal Bank of Canada. Canadian government bond prices were higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year price up 6 Canadian cents to yield 0.299 percent and the benchmark 10-year rising 56 Canadian cents to yield 1.21 percent. The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -25.7 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -73.5 basis points. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)