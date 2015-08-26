* Canadian dollar at C$1.3315 or 75.10 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the maturity curve TORONTO, Aug 26 The Canadian dollar firmed against the greenback on Wednesday, and led its commodity counterparts in outperforming key currencies, as investors dipped their toes back into riskier assets. The move came as some calm took hold in currency markets and equity markets tried to rally following a volatile start to the week on worries about China's economic growth. China's central bank ramped up its efforts to shore up sentiment, pumping $21.8 billion into the money market, a day after it cut interest rates and relaxed reserve requirements for some large banks. * At 10:15 a.m. EDT (1415 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3315 to the greenback, or 75.10 U.S. cents, stronger than the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.3346, or 74.93 U.S. cents. * The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.3252, while its weakest level was C$1.335. * There was no economic data from Canada. In the United States, a gauge of U.S. business investment plans posted its largest increase in just over a year in July, underscoring the durability of the economic recovery despite a slowing global economy. * The price of oil, a key Canadian export, was stable on Wednesday following the Chinese central bank's move, though prices remained near 6-1/2-year lows. U.S. crude prices were down 0.20 percent to $39.23, while Brent crude added 0.67 percent to $43.5. * The Canadian dollar is expected to trade between C$1.3225 and C$1.3310 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, according to National Bank Financial. * Canadian government bond prices were lower across the maturity curve, with the two-year price down 6 Canadian cents to yield 0.382 percent and the benchmark 10-year falling 77 Canadian cents to yield 1.411 percent. * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -29.4 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -74.8 basis points. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)