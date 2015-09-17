* Canadian dollar at C$1.3197, or 75.77 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across the maturity curve TORONTO, Sept 17 The Canadian dollar slipped against its U.S. counterpart ahead of a pivotal U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Thursday, trading in a tight range around C$1.32. At 8:57 a.m. EDT (1257 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.3197 to the greenback, or 75.77 U.S. cents, weaker than Wednesday's close of C$1.3171, or 75.92 U.S. cents. Global markets are poised for a Fed statement at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), with economists split on whether the bank has seen enough recovery to lift rates for the first time since 2006. Canadian government bond prices were lower at the short end while long-term bonds rose. The two-year slipped 3 Canadian cents to yield 0.544 percent and the benchmark 10-year added 10 Canadian cents to yield 1.594 percent. A Fed rate hike would boost the greenback, but so would a no hike decision paired with indications that a move had just been delayed until October's meeting, said Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at Royal Bank of Canada. The price of oil, to which the loonie is typically sensitive due to Canada's position as a major exporter of the commodity, was little changed, with U.S. crude prices up 0.6 percent to $47.42 a barrel and Brent crude flat at $49.73. The Canadian dollar was trading stronger against other commodity currencies including the Australian and New Zealand dollars. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)