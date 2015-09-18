* Canadian dollar at C$1.3030, or 76.75 U.S. cents
* Bond prices higher across the maturity curve
TORONTO, Sept 18 Canada's currency gained
sharply against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, as investors
broadly sold the greenback a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve
decided to hold interest rates steady amid global uncertainty.
In Canada, the government reported inflation held steady in
August, in line with expectations, leaving the Fed move as the
main catalyst for Canadian markets.
"I think you need a pretty significant deviation (in
inflation) to have it have a large impact on the currency, given
that we're still working through the fallout from yesterday's
(U.S. Federal Reserve) meeting," said Andrew Kelvin, senior
rates strategist at Toronto-Dominion Bank.
At 8:51 a.m. ET (1251 GMT), the Canadian dollar was
trading at C$1.3030 to the greenback, or 76.75 U.S. cents,
stronger than the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.3174,
or 75.91 U.S. cents.
* The currency's strongest level of the session was
C$1.3013, its strongest since Aug. 13, while its weakest level
was C$1.3183.
* The Canadian dollar was outperforming most of its key
currency counterparts, though not its commodity-related cousins
the Australian and New Zealand dollars.
* U.S. crude prices fell 2.6 percent to $45.69 a
barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.2 percent to $48.51.
* Canadian government bond prices were higher across the
maturity curve, with the two-year price up half a
Canadian cent to yield 0.479 percent and the benchmark 10-year
rising 18 Canadian cents to yield 1.513 percent.
* The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -19.9 basis
points, while the 10-year spread was -64.7 basis points.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)