* Canadian dollar at C$1.3230 or 75.59 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across the maturity curve TORONTO, Sept 21 The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Monday, paring earlier gains as disappointing domestic wholesale trade data and a stronger U.S. dollar were offset by stronger crude prices, which tend to benefit the commodities-linked currency. The value of Canadian wholesale trade was unchanged in July as gains in sectors including machinery and motor vehicles were offset by declines in the food industry. Economists had forecast a gain of 0.7 percent. In volume terms, wholesale sales were down 0.4 percent in July. The U.S. dollar also rebounded from last week's post-Federal Reserve lows as investors digested how the Federal Reserve's decision last week to keep interest rates steady might impact other key central banks around the world. * At 9:39 a.m. EDT (1339 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3230 to the greenback, or 75.59 U.S. cents, steady from the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.3217, or 75.66 U.S. cents. * The loonie, which was stronger against all of its key currency counterparts, traded between C$1.3176 and C$1.3236. * Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz will be speaking this afternoon at 2:30 p.m. EDT. * Canadian retail sales for July will be the only other domestic data this week. * Data showing U.S. drilling had slowed helped give the price of crude oil, a key Canadian export, a lift. U.S. prices were up 2.24 percent to $45.68, while Brent crude added 1.54 percent to $48.2. * Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the maturity curve, with the longer term bond prices falling. The two-year price down 4 Canadian cents to yield 0.483 percent and the benchmark 10-year falling 36 Canadian cents to yield 1.501 percent. * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -22.3 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -67.9 basis points. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Nick Zieminski)