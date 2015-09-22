(Updates with FX commentary, details, closing figures) * Canadian dollar at C$1.3258 or 75.43 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve By Solarina Ho TORONTO, Sept 22 The Canadian dollar softened nominally against the greenback on Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar firmed on expectations the Federal Reserve is still on track to hike interest rates before next year and crude prices gave back some of Monday's rally. Global oil demand worries, combined with excess supply, continue to plague the commodity, with prices remaining volatile. U.S. crude prices settled at $45.83 a barrel, down 85 cents, or 1.82 percent, which was off session lows hit earlier. The Fed held off hiking interest rates last week and scaled back its forecasts for U.S. growth, but the U.S. dollar has since rebounded as investors bet on a rise next month or in December, particularly following comments from Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart. The move would also stand in contrast to speculation the European Central Bank could ease further. The Canadian dollar ended at C$1.3258 to the greenback, or 75.43 U.S. cents, weaker than the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.3245, or 75.50 U.S. cents. The currency traded between C$1.3220 and C$1.3298 during the session. "The loonie's been pretty rangebound between C$1.30 and C$1.33 for the most part, bouncing up and down, but relatively content within that range," said Rahim Madhavji, President at KnightsbridgeFX.com, noting the lack of domestic catalysts to budge the currency. "The key catalyst in the short term for the loonie continues to remain the Fed, and I don't think we're going to get any clarity from that for maybe another month or so." Canadian retail sales data for July are due at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday and will be the primary piece of domestic data for markets to digest this week. Economists polled by Reuters are expecting a rise of 0.5 percent. Canadian government bond prices were mostly higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year price up 3.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.501 percent and the benchmark 10-year rising 57 Canadian cents to yield 1.480 percent. The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread narrowed to -17.7 basis points, while the 10-year spread narrowed to -65.5 basis points. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Diane Craft)