* Canadian dollar at C$1.3335, or 74.99 U.S. cents
* Bond prices higher across the maturity curve
TORONTO, Sept 28 The Canadian dollar flirted
with 11-year lows against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as
volatile crude oil prices took a negative turn, at one point
falling more than 2 percent on worries over weak global demand.
The price of crude, a major Canadian export, has plunged by
more than half in the last year, dragging the loonie along some
20 percent in that time.
* At 9:56 a.m. EDT (1356 GMT), the Canadian dollar
was trading at C$1.3335 to the greenback, or 74.99 U.S. cents,
softer than the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.3316, or
75.10 U.S. cents.
* The loonie traded between C$1.3319 and C$1.3379 so far on
Monday. Last week, it briefly touched C$1.3417, or 74.53 U.S.
cents, its weakest level since June 2004.
* Potentially market-moving reports on tap this week include
Canadian gross domestic product figures for July, due out on
Wednesday, and U.S. labour data for September, on Friday.
* U.S. crude prices were down 1.95 percent at $44.81,
while Brent crude lost 1.98 percent to $47.64.
* Despite the Canadian dollar's weakness against the
greenback, the currency was stronger than most of its key
counterparts. It is expected to trade between C$1.3315 and
C$1.3400 against the U.S. dollar on Monday, according to RBC
Capital Markets.
* Canadian government bond prices were higher across the
maturity curve, with the two-year price up 2 Canadian
cents to yield 0.532 percent and the benchmark 10-year
rising 43 Canadian cents to yield 1.479 percent.
* The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -16.1 basis
points, while the 10-year spread was -65.3 basis points.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)