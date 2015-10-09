* Canadian dollar at C$1.2978, or 77.05 U.S. cents
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, Oct 9 The Canadian dollar rallied
against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, at one point touching
its strongest level since late July, as investors took on more
risk, relieved by indications of a more dovish U.S. Federal
Reserve.
The currency surged to a session high immediately after data
showed the Canadian economy created 12,100 jobs last month, but
quickly pared gains as market participants digested the report,
which included an unexpected rise in the unemployment rate to
7.1 percent.
"I would say despite the headline, the overall snapshot is
softer than most would have expected, so as a standalone report
it's ever so slightly negative for the currency," said Doug
Porter, chief economist, BMO Capital Markets.
"But I think there are bigger forces at play here. If oil
heads higher today, that will wash away the impact of this
report."
At 9:52 a.m. EDT (1352 GMT), the Canadian dollar
traded at C$1.2978 to the greenback, or 77.05 U.S. cents,
stronger than the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.3017,
or 76.82 U.S. cents on Thursday.
The loonie traded as strong as C$1.2901, a level not seen in
nearly 2-1/2 months, while its weakest was C$1.3022.
Global markets rallied after minutes from the Fed's
September policy meeting indicated the U.S. central bank was in
no hurry to hike interest rates, given uncertainty in the global
economy.
Investors embraced more risk, with commodities registering
some of their biggest gains in years after recent big losses.
The price of crude oil, a major Canadian export, was headed
for its biggest weekly rise in more than six years, following
the Fed minutes as well as a bullish price prediction from an
influential industry forecaster.
The loonie has closely tracked the volatility of crude
prices over the last year. U.S. crude, which hit a high
of $50.92 a barrel earlier in the session, was little changed at
$49.38, while Brent lost 1.2 percent to $52.44.
Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the
maturity curve, with the two-year price up 0.5
Canadian cent to yield 0.552 percent and the benchmark 10-year
falling 7 Canadian cents to yield 1.513 percent.
The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -9.3 basis points,
while the 10-year spread was -59.8 basis points.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)