* Canadian dollar at C$1.2899, or 77.53 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve TORONTO, Oct 16 The Canadian dollar pulled back from its strongest level in three months against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, as oil rose after a week of losses and other commodity prices slipped on slowing demand growth. The loonie, as Canada's currency is colloquially known, is on track for a 0.3 percent gain on the week despite oil's decline, fueled by investor concerns that weak economic conditions will convince the U.S Federal Reserve not to raise rates this year. * At 9:11 a.m. EDT (1311 GMT), the Canadian dollar traded at C$1.2899 to the greenback, or 77.53 U.S. cents, weaker than Thursday's close of C$1.2847, or 77.84 U.S. cents. * The Canadian dollar was outperforming other commodities currencies and the Japanese yen, but slipped against the euro, British pound and Swiss franc. * U.S. crude prices were up 1.7 percent to $47.18 a barrel, while Brent crude added 1 percent to $50.23. Copper prices declined 0.6 percent to $5,274.5 a tonne. * The currency is expected to trade between C$1.2840 and C$1.2940 during the session, according to RBC Capital Markets. Canadian government bond prices were moderately higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year up 1 Canadian cent to yield 0.532 percent and the benchmark 10-year up 9 Canadian cents to yield 1.432 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)