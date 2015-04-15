(Updates throughout with details, comment from USForex, market
* Canadian dollar ends at C$1.2300, or 81.30 U.S. cents
* C$ hits strongest level since January rate cut
* C$ has biggest one-day gain since March 18
* Bond prices lower across the maturity curve
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, April 15 The Canadian dollar powered
higher on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada talked down the
probability of another interest rate cut, with the currency
hitting its strongest level against the greenback since the
bank's surprise rate cut in January.
Bank Governor Stephen Poloz reiterated his view that the
impact of the oil-price crash on Canada's oil-heavy economy will
have been most severe in the first part of the year and that the
bank's 25-basis-point January cut, as well as more robust U.S.
demand, will help non-energy exports and labor markets
strengthen.
"Probably the ... most positive (comment) was the fact that
some of the economic weakness we've seen is front-loaded and
that they are expecting the economy to be on a pretty good
growth trajectory for the remainder of the year," said Lennon
Sweeting, currency strategist at USForex.
"Market participants are looking to take profit on what's
been a very long U.S. dollar rally and this is just another one
of those instances where the opportunity presented itself."
The Canadian dollar, which was outperforming all of
its counterparts, finished the session at C$1.2300 to the U.S.
dollar, or 81.30 U.S. cents. That was a more than 1.5 percent
gain, or nearly two Canadian cents stronger than Tuesday's
finish of C$1.2490, or 80.06 U.S. cents.
Earlier in the session, the loonie touched C$1.2280, or
81.43 U.S. cents, its strongest level since Jan. 21, when the
Bank of Canada blindsided markets with its rate cut. Wednesday's
move was also the loonie's biggest one-day gain since mid-March.
Sweeting said the Canadian dollar's surge is temporary,
however, noting the bank's view that a weaker currency is what
will drive the economy in the coming months.
"I would definitely suggest that next time Poloz speaks, we
all better be ready for a big pullback on the Canadian dollar,"
he said. "I don't think his intention was to move this into the
C$1.23s."
Before the central bank statement, the loonie had been as
weak as C$1.2570, or 79.55 U.S. cents.
Canadian government bond prices were lower across the
maturity curve, with the two-year off 9 Canadian
cents to yield 0.562 percent and the benchmark 10-year
sliding 30 Canadian cents to yield 1.348 percent.
The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was 5.8, while the
10-year spread was -54.5.
